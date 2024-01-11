How to stream NFL Playoffs on Peacock: Sign-up instructions, pricing to stream Dolphins vs Chiefs and more Wild Card games

The field for this year’s NFL Playoffs is set and Wild Card Weekend is stacked with a thrilling slate of six matchups, many of which reunite star players and coaches with their former teams. Tyreek Hill and the No. 6 Miami Dolphins are headed to Kansas City for what could be one of the coldest NFL games on record, where Hill will face off against the team with which he spent the first six years of his career in the No. 3 Chiefs. Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will host the Packers, who McCarthy coached for over a decade and won a Super Bowl with in the 2010 season. And in one of the weekend’s most anticipated reunions, Matthew Stafford will be back in Detroit, quarterbacking the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams against the Lions team he led from 2009-2020.

Half of the weekend’s six games are available across NBC and Peacock, and that Saturday matchup between the Chiefs and the Dolphins will make history both for its freezing temperatures and as the first NFL playoff game streaming exclusively on Peacock. See below for a rundown to keep track of where you can find all of this weekend’s playoff action and for all the information you need to access Peacock, including schedule, signup information, pricing and more.

Wild Card Weekend Schedule on Peacock

Three of Wild Card Weekend’s six matchups will be available on the streaming service, with two also airing on NBC (Browns-Texans on Saturday and Rams-Lions on Sunday). The Dolphins vs Chiefs on Saturday will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. See below for the full schedule of this weekend’s NFL action on Peacock:

Saturday, January 13th

AFC No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs No. 4 Houston Texans - 4:30pm ET on NBC, streaming on Peacock (coverage begins with Football Night in America at 3pm)

AFC No. 6 Miami Dolphins vs No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs - 8pm ET streaming exclusively on Peacock

Sunday, January 14th

NFC No. 6 Los Angeles Rams vs No. 3 Detroit Lions - Sunday at 8:15pm ET on NBC, streaming on Peacock (coverage begins with Football Night in America at 7:30pm)

What NFL Playoff game is streaming on Peacock?

Saturday’s Wild Card game between Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. Coverage begins at 7:30pm ET on Saturday, January 13th.

Is Peacock a streaming service or a channel?

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which is accessible across a wide variety of devices, including web browsers, mobile and tablet devices, connected TVs, game consoles and streaming devices. The service features new movies straight from theaters, a deep library of NBCUniversal’s most famous shows, on-demand viewing options for current hits from NBC and Bravo and, most importantly for this weekend, live sports and full coverage of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

How do I sign up for Peacock?

To get started, find or download the Peacock application on your device or head directly to PeacockTV.com and enter your email address to create a Peacock account. Then, you’re ready to watch!

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

How much does a Peacock subscription cost?

You can sign up for a Peacock Premium plan at $5.99 a month (+tax) or $59.99 per year (+tax).

If you are looking for all content with almost no ads, you can sign up for Peacock Premium Plus for an additional $6.00 a month (+tax) or an additional $60.00 per year (+tax).

Peacock also offers a student rate of $1.99 for the first 12 months, and a limited time offer a full year of premium access for $29.99.

(Due to streaming rights, a small amount of programming will still contain ads (Peacock channels, events, and a few shows and movies)).

