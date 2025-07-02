 Skip navigation
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?

De Smith’s upcoming book describes Aaron Rodgers as “isolated” and “dismissive”

  
Published July 2, 2025 04:35 PM

Former NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith has a book coming out in early August. And Daniel Kaplan of AwfulAnnouncing.com has gotten an advance PDF of Turf Wars.

There’s some interesting stuff in there.

We had a little something back around the time of the Super Bowl. The full apparently book has a lot more something. Including some observations about former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a vocal opponent of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“The god of Cheesehead Nation was isolated and dismissive,” Smith writes, regarding Rodgers’s demeanor during a player meeting. “He sat in the back row of the meeting room, issuing loud sighs before standing for a dramatic exit. An incredible quarterback, to be sure, but an even more impressive antagonist.”

Smith also says this about Rodgers: “In August 2021, my phone chirped with a text from Aaron Rodgers. ‘Can you call me?’ it read. Could I not run into traffic instead?”

Smith and I now have something else in common, thanks to his book. If asked, Rodgers likely would suggest that people not waste their time “reading crap like that.”