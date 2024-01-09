Kansas City forecast shows Dolphins-Chiefs could be one of the coldest NFL games ever

One of the coldest games in NFL history may take place on Saturday night in Kansas City.

The Dolphins and Chiefs will kick off at 7:15 p.m. Central time on Saturday, and the forecast is for bitter cold and possible snow. The temperature could fall below zero.

Only four games in NFL history have had below zero kickoff temperatures: The 1967 NFL Championship “Ice Bowl” in Green Bay at -13, the 1982 AFC Championship “Freezer Bowl” in Cincinnati at -9, the 2016 wild card game in Minnesota at -6, and the 2008 NFC Championship in Green Bay at -1.

The mercury in Kansas City likely won’t plummet to Ice Bowl levels, but it’s going to be plenty cold, great football weather for tens of thousands of hearty Kansas City fans who are willing to brave the cold, and perhaps greater still for millions of football fans who love watching other people freeze — from the comfort of home.