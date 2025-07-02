 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers is working out with his wide receivers in Malibu

  
Published July 2, 2025 06:57 PM

Aaron Rodgers didn’t sign with the Steelers until June 7, so he didn’t spend much time in Pittsburgh this offseason.

He still isn’t there, but the quarterback has brought his new receivers with him to Malibu, California.

Rodgers posted a photo on social media, posing with Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin, DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson. The Steelers also posted a photo of the players on their social media account.

Rodgers said last week on The Pat McAfee Show that he was inviting his wide receivers, tight ends and running backs to join him.

“I know coming out to Malibu might not be that high on everybody’s list,” Rodgers told McAfee. “But we do have some guys coming out next week. So it’ll be fun to spend a little time with them.”

Skowronek posted a video of Rodgers throwing him an alley-oop in a gym earlier today.

Rodgers, 41, is “pretty sure” his first season in Pittsburgh will be his final NFL season. As it was, Rodgers had only one option this offseason to extend his career to a 21st season.

He talked to the Giants and Vikings, but the Steelers were the only team that offered a contract. Rodgers will make his full $19.5 million this season only if the Steelers win their seventh Super Bowl.