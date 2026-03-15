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Cardinals agree to terms with Devin Duvernay on a one-year deal

  
Published March 15, 2026 07:05 PM

The Cardinals have a new returner.

Arizona agreed to terms with Devin Duvernay on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Duvernay, 28, spent last season with the Bears, and he averaged 26.7 yards on 40 kickoff returns and 11.0 yards on 21 punt returns. He had only five targets as a wide receiver, catching two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2020, and he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, Duvernay was also an All-Pro returner.

For his career, Duvernay averages 11.8 yards on punt returns and 25.4 yards on kick returns, with two career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Duvernay will replace Greg Dortch, who remains a free agent, as the team’s primary returner.