FMIA Wild Card: Decibels in Detroit, Doubt in Dallas, Harmony in Houston

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think the fact that Puka Nacua was the 20th wide receiver picked in the ’23 draft and Amon-Ra St. Brown the 17th picked in ’21 tells me that people who draft need to gather multiple mid-round picks and take chances on trait players—players who might not run fast or might be slight, but might have incredible determination or superior hands, or both.

2. I think I don’t know exactly what it means that the NFL is negotiating to buy a major stake in ESPN (h/t, Andrew Marchand), but I can predict one thing if it happens: It won’t be good for journalism at ESPN.

3. I think there deserves to be a W put in Jay Glazer’s column, reporting on the in-season frostiness between Giants coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. To review:



Glazer on Fox Nov. 26: Glazer said before the Patriots-Giants game, “There could be a mutual parting of the ways. When I talk to people inside that organization, they’re saying the tension between these two—you can feel it. It’s just getting worse.”

Glazer said before the Patriots-Giants game, “There could be a mutual parting of the ways. When I talk to people inside that organization, they’re saying the tension between these two—you can feel it. It’s just getting worse.” Daboll with a non-denial denial postgame on Nov. 26: The biggest argument Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza. Have a lot of respect for Wink.”

The biggest argument Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza. Have a lot of respect for Wink.” The New York Post report on the story Nov. 27: Quoted a high-ranking team official calling the report “utter bull----.”

Quoted a high-ranking team official calling the report “utter bull----.” The Post reported on staff changes Jan. 9: Martindale, the paper said, cursed out Daboll when told two of his closest defensive staff members were being fired.

Martindale, the paper said, cursed out Daboll when told two of his closest defensive staff members were being fired. Martindale was cut loose by the Giants Jan. 10: Martindale and the Giants “have mutually parted ways,” per the team.

Glazer, as it turns out, was so right about this he even got the terminology (the proverbial “mutual parting of the ways”) correct.

4. I think it’s so good to see Aaron Rodgers following his eliminate-the-distractions-around-the-Jets mantra in his daily life. “Flush the bull----,” he said on Monday, and get rid of things “we’re doing individually or collectively that has nothing to do with real winning.” Now there’s a man who walks the walk and talks the talk right there.

5. I think I was surprised the Titans couldn’t make peace with Mike Vrabel, who, by any standard, is a top-10 NFL coach. I think getting rid of him is a mistake, and I’d wonder about their long-term commitment to building a great team. There were some interesting nuggets re: the Mike Vrabel firing by owner Amy Adams Strunk in a Dianna Russini/Joe Rexrode story in The Athletic. Like this one:

Vrabel spent the Titans’ bye week in Foxboro, Mass., as a guest of owner Robert Kraft to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Vrabel had won three Super Bowls as a player with New England, and in a speech to the crowd before an Oct. 23 Patriots win against the Bills, Vrabel said: “I don’t want you to take this organization for granted. I’ve been a lot of places, this is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, and great coaching. Enjoy it. It’s not like this everywhere.”

The speech raised some eyebrows in Tennessee. When he returned to Nashville, Vrabel was asked by reporters during a press conference if his comments were directed at the Titans organization. He said: “(The Patriots) have won six Super Bowls in 20 years, that’s what I was alluding to. I don’t know what to tell you. It’s just a lot of success. … The amount of success that they had there, the whole message was, just for myself and the former players and everything, just to not take things for granted.”

The whole event did not sit well with Strunk, a team source said.

6. I think I don’t blame the Titans for looking at Vrabel sideways after that. Other than his New England playing years, he played four seasons in Pittsburgh and two in Kansas City, with four years as an assistant in Houston. It’s not like this everywhere. Let’s see: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Houston, Tennessee. The Steelers win every year, Kansas City’s a well-run organization, Houston’s had issues. And Tennessee. I wouldn’t have been happy if I were Strunk either. Having said that, the Titans deserve some heat here too. Once they traded A.J. Brown instead of paying him—although the team has signed defensive pieces Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry—Vrabel knew he’d be left with a popgun offense. And with Derrick Henry still capable but on his way out, there’s big-time pressure on GM Ran Carthon to build a strong offense through the draft and free agency, and fast.

7. I think I wonder why Jameis Winston is some sort of conquering hero for changing a call and running a play out of victory formation last week against Atlanta. And I wonder how Jamaal Williams will feel years from now when he looks at the “1” in his rushing touchdown stat line for 2023, knowing it was run against a defense not ready for a normal play. Here, Jamaal. Have a touchdown scored in a very unsportsmanlike way, against a half-trying defense, and do it with a 24-point lead, to run up the score on the other team! Congratulations!

8. I think this was in 2006, or maybe very late in the 2005 season, and I was working on a Seahawks story for Sports Illustrated, and I went to dinner with the Matt Hasselbeck family on a weeknight in Seattle. Wife Sarah, young girls Mallory and Annabelle, and months-old son Henry. Well, imagine my surprise when paging through the web Saturday and seeing one of the Athletes of the Year in the Boston Globe’s fall all-star honors for local athletes:

Interesting backstory here. Henry Hasselbeck wasn’t recruited for football as a junior in high school in Massachusetts. He was recruited for lacrosse, though, and signed with Maryland to play lacrosse. He told the Maryland coach his dream was to play college football. Turns out Chip Kelly lost a quarterback to the transfer portal, flew to Boston to see Henry, and offered him a scholarship. So Henry Hasselbeck will be a UCLA Bruin now. One more cool thing: Matt Hasselbeck was an assistant coach at Henry’s school but pulled in a lot of directions in 2022 when he worked at ESPN. Last June, Matt was caught in the ESPN layoffs, which was dispiriting at first. But then, Matt figured he could be a full-time assistant now, and he worked at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass., coaching his son. Amazingly, his dad, former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck, coached the tight ends at Xaverian. So the QB, the QB coach and the TE coach were son, father and grandfather—and Xaverian won the state title. “Getting laid off at ESPN was such a blessing in disguise,” Matt Hasselbeck told me. Man, that is the coolest thing.

9. I think the NFL can talk about its DEI efforts, and it does. But for no team to interview supremely qualified GM candidate Dawn Aponte—the league’s chief football administrative officer, the former senior VP of football operations for the Dolphins, the former VP of football administration for the Browns, the former capologist of the Jets—is absurd.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Story of the Week: Katie Strang of The Athletic, with a terrific look at how ESPN submitted fake names to acquire more than 30 Emmy statuettes for on-air talent from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) going back to at least 2010.

b. Lots of things in the sports world surprise me. This is another level of that. Someone at ESPN actually thought: Let’s give the organization that oversees the Emmys a series of fake names so that each year we can collect more Emmys to give to our people who are not supposed to get Emmys.

c. It’s so ridiculously dishonest and immoral that frankly critical words for the people who did this—not identified in the story—are nowhere near enough.

d. Wrote Strang:

… On-air talent was, until 2023, prohibited by NATAS guidelines from being included in a credit list in that category. Hosts, analysts and reporters on “College GameDay” could win individual awards, such as outstanding host, studio analyst or emerging on-air talent, and they could win for an individual feature. But they were not eligible to take home a trophy for a win by the show. That rule was meant to prevent front-facing talent from winning two awards for the same work (termed “double-dipping” in the NATAS rulebook).

ESPN circumvented the rule by inserting fake names into the credit list it submitted to NATAS for “College GameDay.” The Athletic reviewed the credit lists for the years the show won: 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. In each one of those seven years, names similar to the names of on-air personalities – and with identical initials – were listed all under the title of “associate producers.”

e. The way the scheme worked, Emmys were issued with the names “Dirk Howard” and “Chris Fulton” and many others with names similar to the on-air people, and then someone at ESPN had the nameplates re-engraved with “Desmond Howard” and “Chris Fowler” and others, per Strang. There’s no evidence that any of the on-air talent knew they were getting ill-gotten statuettes. Great reporting by Strang.

f. I Don’t Like the Sound of This Story of the Week: James Doubek of NPR, on researchers finding a massive number of plastic particles in your bottles of water:

Microscopic pieces of plastic are everywhere. Now, they’ve been found in bottled water in concentrations 10 to 100 times more than previously estimated. Researchers from Columbia University and Rutgers University found roughly 240,000 detectable plastic fragments in a typical liter of bottled water

… About 10% of the detected plastic particles were microplastics, and the other 90% were nanoplastics. Microplastics are between 5 millimeters to 1 micrometer; nanoplastics are particles less than 1 micrometer in size. For context, a human hair is about 70 micrometers thick.

A 2018 study found an average of 325 pieces of microplastics in a liter of bottled water.

g. I’ve got a bottle of “Pure Life” bottled water next to me right now. Drink it, or go to the tap in my hotel room in Houston and drink that?

h. Help. Lucky for me, the hotel provided a refillable bottle of water with a cork in it. So I was able to drain that one and fill it up from the tap in my bathroom. (Is that too much information?)

i. Good luck to the Strahan family in the cancer fight of Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella. She seems plucky and determined, two great qualities in such a battle.

j. Cool TV Story of the Week: Caroline Cummings of WCCO News in Minneapolis on the new City Council in St. Paul, Minn. It’s believed to be the first city council of a large city in America comprised entirely of women. Seven of them, in this case.

k. What’s impressive is the average age of a person in St. Paul is 32.5, per the Associated Press, and every one of these women is under 40.

l. Advice of the week: Nick Saban, asked on his radio show in Alabama by a caller who identified himself as a young basketball player for advice on how to improve, gave a thoughtful answer. (H/T to personal brand-builder Teddy Mitrosilis for bringing it to light.) Said Saban:

“I think for any athlete, it’s the same thing. What’s your goal? What’s your aspiration? What do you want to accomplish? That’s the first thing. Second thing is to define what it takes to do it. What does it entail for you to be the kind of basketball player that you want to be?

“Then you got to make the decision. Are you willing to do that? Are you willing to go work every day and do the things you need to do and take 500 shots a day like Kobe Bryant did so that you can be the kind of player that you want to be? And then do you have enough discipline to make yourself do it every day, whether you feel like it or not? You got to choose to get up. You got to choose to study. You got to choose to go make the shots. You got to choose to work out. People that can do that, they can reach their full potential.

“If you choose to make that kind of commitment to it, you can do the same thing, but it’s not going to just come to you. It’s not going to come easy. And you’re going to have to overcome a lot of adversity to be able to persevere and sustain it to get where you want to go.”

m. Might apply to pretty much everything in life.

n. Great line from veteran Newsday scribe Neil Best: “Listening to Aaron Rodgers talk for an hour inspired me to finally sign up for Covid-19 vaccine. Going Thursday afternoon.”

o. Whodunit of the Week: Harriet Ryan of the Los Angeles Times on the life and times and very odd death of a TV journalist made famous by the O.J. Simpson case.

p. Kristin Jeannette-Meyers reported for Court TV and CBS News, and per the Times, was found dead last summer in the L.A. neighborhood of Larchmont Village: “A coroner’s investigator who arrived in June at a dilapidated Spanish villa behind a high hedge and in view of the Hollywood sign noted the decomposed state of her remains and wrote, ‘It is unknown the last time the decedent was known to be alive.’”

q. Ryan reported Jeannette-Meyers hired a caregiver late in life, when it was clear she was exceedingly troubled. Wrote Ryan:

“She was terrified of leaving the house,” said Beatriz Sanchez, a professional caregiver who accepted the job about a year and a half ago. Sometimes she worked her whole shift without laying eyes on the woman, who spent the day in her bedroom in a routine Sanchez described as “pace, sleep, panic.”

“Don’t think you are here for no reason,” the woman told her when they communicated by phone or text. “You help me emotionally.”

The home on a corner lot in a coveted neighborhood was stately with a striking balcony, but it had fallen into disrepair. Trash bags filled the rooms and closets, and the yard looked “worse than the freeway,” Sanchez recalled. The woman’s cats relieved themselves inside, and a broken toilet spilled waste on the first floor.

“I couldn’t be in there without opening the window because I would feel like I would throw up immediately,” Sanchez said.

Still, the woman was “sweet, encouraging and grateful,” with an intelligence that could break through the side effects of her many psychiatric medications … The woman mentioned that she was an attorney who had done some broadcasting. Sanchez Googled her. The face that stared back from the screen was unrecognizable.

r. Sad Reality of the Week: Grace Benninghoff of the Portland Press Herald in Maine, on the trials of a homeless woman in Maine who can’t find a way out of her life.

s. This is not a happy story. It’s a tragic one. But it’s part of the reality of the country, and Good for Benninghoff to shine a light on 35-year-old Desirae Rowe. (Thanks to The Sunday Long Read for pointing me to the story.)

t. Wrote Benninghoff:

Desirae, who is 35, went into foster care at age 12. At 19, she got married to a man she says was abusive and landed her several times in the hospital. When she left him, she ended up on the street for a while – until she got a job with a traveling carnival, setting up and tearing down rides all over Maine and Massachusetts. She was pregnant at 21, but the dad was out of the picture before her daughter turned 1.

She named her daughter Kasen, which according to baby name lists means “pure.”

She tried to keep her and raise her, but it didn’t come easily.

Her second marriage was more stable, but her husband used drugs and died from a fentanyl overdose shortly after they moved to Arizona for a fresh start.

Back in Maine … When her mother could no longer care for Kasen, Desirae took her daughter back for a while. She rented an apartment in Portland for $2,000 a month and worked 80-hour weeks in the kitchen at Andy’s Old Port Pub. She barely had time to see her daughter, so she asked Kasen’s other grandparents to help. But she says they turned out to be abusive, and Kasen ended up in foster care – at about the same age Desirae was when she entered the system.

Desirae’s third husband introduced her to meth three years ago, and she hasn’t been able to kick the habit.

u. Lord. Excellent reporting by Benninghoff. Depressing reporting too.

