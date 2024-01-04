When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs start?

The quest for the Lombardi trophy begins next week! The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday, January 13 with Wild Card Weekend which features a total of 6 games spanning through January 14 and 15. The Divisional Round takes place on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21 followed by AFC and NFC Conference Championships on Sunday, January 28.

On Sunday, February 11, the state of Nevada will host the NFL final for the first time as Super Bowl 58 will take place at Allegiant Stadium.

See below for the full playoff schedule as well as additional information on how to watch the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Peacock.

Week 18—the final week of the NFL regular season—features a Sunday Night Football primetime thriller you’ll be sorry to miss. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills go head-to-head with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East title.

The Bills, who have yet to punch their ticket to the postseason, look to earn their fourth straight division title. However, a loss (and win from either the Steelers or Jaguars) could mean they miss out on the playoffs entirely despite being the number 6 seed in the conference.



The Dolphins have already earned a playoff berth and look to win their first playoff game since 2000. However, a loss to the Bills on Sunday will have them facing the defending Super Bowl Champions, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next week during Wild Card Weekend.

Tune in to NBC and Peacock to see how it all unfolds. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

Click here for the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18.

2023-24 NFL Playoff Schedule:

Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday, January 13

Sunday, January 14

Monday, January 15

Divisional Round:

Saturday, January 20

Sunday, January 21

Conference Championships:

Sunday, January 28

Super Bowl 58:

Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium



Which NFL teams have clinched a playoff spot?

AFC Playoff Picture:

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3) - Clinched No. 1 seed

2. Miami Dolphins (11-5) - Clinched playoff berth

3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) - Clinched AFC West/No. 3 seed

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11-5) - Clinched No. 5 seed

6. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

8. Houston Texans (9-7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

NFC Playoff Picture:

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4) - Clinched No. 1 seed

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-5) - Clinched playoff berth

3. Detroit Lions (11-5) - Clinched NFC North

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) - Clinched a playoff berth

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-7) - Clinched a playoff berth

7. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

9. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

Key Players to watch in NFL Week 18:

NFL Week 18 props, key players to watch Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Stefon Diggs against the Dolphins, Jonathan Taylor taking on the Texans and George Pickens squaring up against the Ravens.

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Peacock

All NFL playoff games airing on NBC will also be available to stream on Peacock, and during the Wild Card Round, Peacock will be the exclusive home for one of the Saturday matchups. Sign up here for all of the NFL action streaming on Peacock.

What devices does Peacock support?

