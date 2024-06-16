U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials set attendance record at Lucas Oil Stadium

The football team might not currently be in the top quartile of the upper quartile, but its house is.

Lucas Oil Stadium is hosting the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, with a pool built on the floor of the venue.

Via Pat Forde of SI.com, the first day of the event set an all-time attendance record, with 20,689 present. It was “easily” the biggest crowd ever to witness the swimming trials.

The swimming trials continue through June 23, with the full U.S. Olympics trials running until June 30. Peacock has extensive coverage, along with every event of the Olympics, which start next month in Paris.

There’s currently a one-year, $19.99 offer for Peacock.

And tell ‘em I sent ya.

(There’s probably no way to do that. It’s just fun to say.)