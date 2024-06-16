 Skip navigation
Cameron Heyward: The goal is to retire a Steeler

  
Published June 16, 2024 04:36 PM

This will be Cameron Heyward’s 14th NFL season. He has played all 14 seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers defensive lineman, though, also wants an extension on a contract that pays $16 million this year. He wants to play another three years.

So, there is a possibility Heyward could finish his career elsewhere, something he recently conceded.

But last week, Steelers fans didn’t take kindly to his broaching the possibility of finishing his career in Cleveland, where he has family and his wife is from. It prompted Heyward to post a statement on social media Sunday.

“The goal is to be a Steeler for the rest of my career,” Heyward wrote. “Anyways on a more important front, Happy Father’s Day y’all.”

Heyward previously has said he wants to be a “one-helmet guy,” but he obviously is frustrated by the pace of talks as he stayed away from the offseason program. The Steelers, as an organizational policy, stop contract negotiations once the season starts.

A first-round pick of the team in 2011, Heyward is scheduled to become a free agent in 2025.