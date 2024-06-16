 Skip navigation
Tank Dell: Texans embrace high expectations

  
Published June 16, 2024 04:06 PM

Texans receiver Tank Dell was on pace for 73 receptions for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie before breaking his fibula. His return with a year under his belt, combined with the addition of Stefon Diggs, has Texans fans with far higher expectations than last season.

Houston, though, isn’t going to catch anyone by surprise this season.

The Texans are defending AFC South champions, with much improved Super Bowl odds after also adding Joe Mixon, Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair, among others, this offseason.

We ready,” Dell said Saturday, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We’re all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, things like that. So, we’re ready to go work.”

Dell’s fractured fibula is fully healed as is his leg, which had a gunshot wound through it when he was a victim in a shooting this offseason in Florida.

He participated in the team’s offseason program, and he will be among the receivers who get in work with C.J. Stroud sometime in the next month.

Dell said he believes he will improve on his rookie season when he made four touchdown catches of 20 yards or more.

“I’m way better,” Dell said. “I feel like I’m way better than I was last year at this time. The little bit of experience I got before I got injured, I already know the playbook. So, I don’t have to put too much stress on that. I’m just working every day. I know I’m ready.”