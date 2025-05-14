Derrick Henry, Ravens agree to two-year extension

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have both expressed a desire to extend Derrick Henry’s contract during the offseason.

With the draft in the rearview mirror, the club was able to strike a deal with the running back.

According to multiple reports, Henry has agreed to a two-year extension with Baltimore through the 2027 season. His contract was previously set to expire after 2025.

The initial reports indicate Henry’s new deal is worth $30 million over those two years with $25 million guaranteed.

Henry, 31, was a force for the Ravens in 2024, helping the club win a second consecutive AFC North title. He finished with 1,921 yards rushing with a league-leading 16 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 193 yards with two TDs.

His rushing total was the second-highest in his career behind the 2020 season when he rushed for 2,027 yards to become the AP offensive player of the year.

Playing alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, Henry is poised to keep his high rushing totals churning for the next few years. He is the NFL’s active leader in rushing yards (11,423) and rushing touchdowns (106).