Eric DeCosta: Derrick Henry was just a perfect player for us last year

Derrick Henry and the Ravens proved to be a match made in football heaven in 2024, as the veteran running back rushed for 1,921 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Henry rushed for at least 135 yards in Baltimore’s last three games of the regular season and then added 186 yards and a pair of TDs against Pittsburgh in the wild card round.

In his press conference at the scouting combine, General Manager Eric DeCosta said that he’s expecting Henry to be the same kind of productive in 2025.

“Derrick is just a phenomenal worker,” DeCosta said. “He’s a pro. He does everything the right way, the way that he practices, the way that he takes care of his body, his mentality on the field, his leadership, his talent — he’s freakishly talented — his combination of size and speed. He was just a perfect player for us last year — the right addition, and he brought a lot to the table on the field and also off the field with intangible qualities.

“We’re blessed to have him, and I would expect his successes last year to continue this year.”

Henry signed a two-year deal with the Ravens last offseason, which will expire after 2025. When asked about a potential extension for the veteran running back, DeCosta joked that he has a picture of Henry going up on the wall in his office.

“So what does that tell you?”

Whatever the implication, DeCosta noted that even though the market value of running backs has fluctuated, there has been something pretty consistent.

“These are guys that touch the ball. These are guys that impact games,” DeCosta said. “I think they’re looked at as probably replaceable by some people, but if you have a great one, if you have a historic one, you can’t replace those guys. They impact the game in many different ways, and they create nightmares for defenses.”