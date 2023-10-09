Sunday Night Football: 49ers overpower Cowboys 42-10

The Cowboys’ moves this offseason were made with the 49ers in mind. San Francisco eliminated Dallas in each of the past two postseasons.

The Cowboys, though, discovered Sunday night that they are even farther away from the 49ers than they were.

San Francisco dominated Dallas, winning 42-10 in a game that wasn’t that close.

As it was, it ranks as the second-worst loss in Mike McCarthy’s career. In McCarthy’s first season in Green Bay in 2006, his Packers lost to New England 35-0. The previous worst loss he had with the Cowboys was a 38-10 defeat to Arizona in 2020.

The 49ers remained undefeated at 5-0, while the Cowboys fell to 3-2 and two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East.

The 49ers had more plays (66-48) and more yards (422-197) and fewer turnovers (1-4).

Dak Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers in January, was picked three times Sunday. San Francisco also had four sacks and a recovery of a Tony Pollard fumble.

It was a frustrating night for the visitors.

49ers tight end George Kittle caught touchdown passes of 19, 38 and 10, his only three catches of the night, and Christian McCaffrey scored in a 14th consecutive game.

Brock Purdy went 17-of-24 for 252 yards and four touchdowns. All he does is win, moving his career regular-season record to 10-0 as a starter.

It was a beat down and a beating for the Cowboys. They lost returner KaVontae Turpin, who scored the team’s only touchdown on a 26-yard reception, to an ankle injury; special teams player C.J. Goodwin (shoulder), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and safety Donovan Wilson (leg) also left with injuries. Prescott had his middle finger taped during the game.