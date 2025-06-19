Marlon Humphrey: No one ever said we have too many corners

The Ravens closed out their offseason by making a big addition to their secondary.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander signed with the team on Wednesday in a move that adds to a spot where the team was already pretty well stocked. They drafted Nate Wiggins in the first round to go with Marlon Humphrey last year and signed Chidobe Awuzie as a free agent this offseason, so the team is now four-deep at the top of their depth chart.

Some might wonder how they’ll get all of those players on the field at the same time, but Humphrey doesn’t think that’s actually something worth worrying about.

“A quote that’s never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is, ‘We got too many corners that can cover,’” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “I think that’s a great problem to have. Really excited for that addition. The options are endless. It’s going to be a fun secondary.”

When all four players are available, the Ravens might have some tough decisions to make about who is on the field. History says that all of them won’t always be healthy, however, and adding Alexander gives the Ravens flexibility to manage moments when injuries crop up over the course of the season without sacrificing much in terms of ability.