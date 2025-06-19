Chris Jones: Losing the Super Bowl the way we did provides motivation this year

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones says there’s a bitter taste in his mouth, and his teammates’ mouths, after getting blown out by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Jones said he and many others in the Chiefs facility look back on their 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX as a reminder that they have a lot of work to do to reach their ultimate goal.

“I think you can use a lot of things as motivation, especially this past season,” Jones said. “The biggest motivation is making it to the big game and losing — not only losing, but losing the way we did. A lot of people in the building think we could have done better. We think we’re better, and we’re focused on getting back to the mountaintop now.”

The Chiefs have had an extraordinary run of success over the last seven years, making it to the AFC Championship Game every year, making it to the Super Bowl five times and winning three of those Super Bowls. With that kind of success, nothing other than a championship feels acceptable, and Jones and his teammates aren’t satisfied with how last season ended.