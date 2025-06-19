 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes never talked with Travis Kelce about his potential retirement

  
Published June 19, 2025 10:08 AM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters at minicamp this week that it wasn’t a tough decision for him to put off retirement and come back to play in 2025.

Though Kelce is famously close with Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback said on Wednesday that he actually didn’t discuss the tight end’s playing status with him early in the offseason.

We never talked about it,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “I think you have that in the back of your mind — I mean, for anybody that’s played a lot of football seasons, there’s always a chance. You have to put in the work in the offseason. I think everybody wants to play in the games, but putting the work in the offseason [is] where stuff gets strenuous.”

Mahomes added that he feels like Kelce was recalibrating after going through another long season. But now, Kelce is clearly all-in on trying to win another Lombardi Trophy.

“I think y’all can see it — he’s ready to go,” Mahomes said. “He’s been putting in the work this offseason, and he’s excited for another chance to make a run at it.”

In 16 games last season, Kelce caught 97 passes for 823 yards with three touchdowns. He then had 13 receptions for 175 yards with a TD in three postseason games.