Patrick Mahomes never talked with Travis Kelce about his potential retirement

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters at minicamp this week that it wasn’t a tough decision for him to put off retirement and come back to play in 2025.

Though Kelce is famously close with Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback said on Wednesday that he actually didn’t discuss the tight end’s playing status with him early in the offseason.

“We never talked about it,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “I think you have that in the back of your mind — I mean, for anybody that’s played a lot of football seasons, there’s always a chance. You have to put in the work in the offseason. I think everybody wants to play in the games, but putting the work in the offseason [is] where stuff gets strenuous.”

Mahomes added that he feels like Kelce was recalibrating after going through another long season. But now, Kelce is clearly all-in on trying to win another Lombardi Trophy.

“I think y’all can see it — he’s ready to go,” Mahomes said. “He’s been putting in the work this offseason, and he’s excited for another chance to make a run at it.”

In 16 games last season, Kelce caught 97 passes for 823 yards with three touchdowns. He then had 13 receptions for 175 yards with a TD in three postseason games.