nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

C.J. Mosley announces his retirement

  
Published June 19, 2025 10:27 AM

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is hanging up his cleats.

Mosley announced in a social media post on Thursday that he is retiring after 10 seasons in the league.

“I spent my whole life and career building my legacy,” Mosley said in his post. “Now, it’s time to start a new chapter with new dreams.”

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Mosley immediately made an impact with the Ravens, finishing the season No. 2 in AP defensive rookie of the year voting. He was also selected to his first Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro.

He played his first five seasons with the Ravens before signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2019, which is where he spent the rest of his career. In 2024, Mosley was limited to just four games with three starts due to a neck injury.

New York released Mosley in March.

Mosley ends his career having played in 133 games. A five-time Pro Bowler, he recorded 1,083 total tackles, 12.0 sacks, 55 tackles for loss, 40 QB hits, 53 passes defensed, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.