Bills pull out a 24-22 win over the Chargers to move to 9-6

It was closer than the Bills wanted, but a win is a win is a win. . . .

Tyler Bass kicked a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds left, giving the Bills a 24-22 win over the Chargers. Buffalo moves to 9-6, while the Chargers fell to 5-10 in the first game with Giff Smith as their interim head coach.

Los Angeles, coming off a 63-21 loss to the Raiders that ended the tenure of Brandon Staley, was surprisingly competitive. The Chargers led 10-0 early and 22-21 late.

But Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns, threw a touchdown and directed a 13-play, 64-yard drive that ate up 4:58 of the final 5:26. Allen’s rushing touchdowns covered 2 and 1 yards, and his touchdown pass went for 57 yards to Gabe Davis.

Allen went 15-of-21 for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Davis caught four passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 29 yards.

The Bills won despite three turnovers, including a fumble by James Cook that handed the lead back to the Chargers with 5:26 left on Cameron Dicker’s fifth field goal of the day. Dicker made kicks of 20, 40, 47, 45 and 53 yards.

The Chargers went only 1-for-3 in the red zone, with Easton Stick scoring on a 1-yard run.

Stick was 23-of-33 for 210 yards. Austin Ekeler rushed for 65 yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 21 yards. Joshua Palmer caught five passes for 47 yards.

The Bills outgained the Chargers 335 to 268.

The Bills had six sacks, including two by Ed Oliver. Alohi Gilman starred for the Chargers defense with an interception, a forced fumble and three tackles.