Sunday Night Football: Raiders kick Jets 16-12 for second consecutive win

The Jets got into Raiders’ territory five times. They scored four times.

Unfortunately for them, the Jets didn’t score a touchdown.

The Raiders scored the game’s only touchdown on a 7-yard pass from rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell to rookie tight end Michael Mayer with 14:10 remaining in the game. That was the difference, giving the Raiders a 16-12 win and another chance to light the cigars.

It was the Raiders’ second consectuive win under interim coach Antonio Pierce, who replaced Josh McDaniels, and they now are 5-5 on the season. The Jets fell to 4-5.

The Jets had two late chances to get in the end zone for the win, but they came up short on both.

From the Las Vegas 20, the Jets faced a second-and-eight with 1:22 remaining when Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane stepped in front of Allen Lazard and picked Zach Wilson. The Jets, though, had all their timeouts remaining, allowing them to get the ball back at their own 20 with 53 seconds left after forcing a Raiders punt.

Wilson got the Jets to the Las Vegas 44 with 13 seconds left but two throws to the end zone fell incomplete.

The Jets outgained the Raiders 365 to 274, but the only points they scored were on Greg Zuerlein field goals of 47, 53, 30 and 45 yards. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has made kicks of 41, 54 and 40.

Wilson went 23-of-39 for 263 yards and an interception. Garrett Wilson, who was banged up Sunday, had nine catches for 93 yards.

O’Connell completed 16 of 27 passes for 153 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Josh Jacobs rushed for 116 yards on 27 carries. Davante Adams caught six passes for 86 yards as O’Connell completed passes to seven different receivers.