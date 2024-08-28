2024 WNBA Power Rankings: Liberty, Lynx in a class of their own, but the Fever climb the ranks

The WNBA playoff picture is shaping into form. The Minnesota Lynx look unstoppable, but the New York Liberty continue to have the best record in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun’s new addition, Marina Mabrey, is fitting right in. The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm seem to be moving in the wrong direction, while the Indiana Fever are firmly in the playoff mix.

WNBA Power Rankings

These Power Rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week 9 of the 2024 season. Teams are ranked 1-12 and are grouped by tiers.

Tier 1 – (Crème de la Crème)

Minnesota Lynx (22-8) – The Lynx are looking and playing like the best team in the WNBA. They’re 5-0 since returning from the Olympic break and Collier, who was already having an MVP-level season, seems to be playing at another level, which earned her Western Conference Player of the Week

New York Liberty (26-5) – The New York Liberty have been at the top of the standings since June and look like they have no plans of relinquishing the number one spot. Their consistency while managing absences of key players this season and ability to gut out wins even when they’re not playing their best basketball bodes well for another Finals appearance this year. With only nine games left to play in the regular season, it seems unlikely that they will be overtaken for the number one spot in the standings, which means they will have homecourt advantage throughout the postseason if they do make it back to the Finals. Since returning from the Olympics, the Liberty have gone 5-1, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Connecticut Sun who were long overdue for a win against the Liberty. Their most notable win post-Olympics came against their Finals foe, the Las Vegas Aces. That’s now twice this season that the Liberty have beaten the Aces, and unlike their first meeting of the season, Chelsea Gray played in this matchup. The two teams will see each other one more time this season on September 8 in New York, but that game will have much more meaning for the Aces than the Liberty who have demonstrated that they likely have enough now to overcome the Aces should they meet again in the postseason. With the best offense and defense in the league, the Liberty have set themselves apart from the other contending teams in the league, and that’s why they are in a class of their own with the Minnesota Lynx and number two in these power rankings. These rankings used their head-to-head matchups to break the tie, while other rankings may lean on standings. There’s no right or wrong choice here.

Tier 2 – (Contenders)

Connecticut Sun (22-7) – The Connecticut Sun, while having the second-best record in the WNBA, land at number three in this week’s power rankings. The Connecticut Sun have demonstrated all season that they are one of the top teams in the WNBA. Their record post-Olympics is 4-1 with a very notable win coming over the New York Liberty last Saturday. Not only did they beat the team with the best record in the WNBA, but it was their first time beating the New York Liberty since 2022. The Connecticut Sun have been a top three defense all season and currently hold the second-best defensive rating at 93.9, but their offense is sixth in the league at 101.9. Prior to the Olympic break, the Sun executed a trade with the Chicago Sky that brought three-point sharpshooter, Marina Mabrey, to the team. So far Mabrey seems to be fitting in and has provided a boost to the Sun’s offense, but when compared with teams like the Lynx and Liberty, the Sun’s offense just isn’t as potent. It’s worth noting that the Sun did beat the Lynx twice already this season. Their first matchup was back in May and the margin of victory was by one-point in overtime. Napheesa Collier injured herself in their second meeting in July and left the game early. While the Sun did go on to win that game, these rankings don’t weigh those head-to-head matchups that heavily. The Sun will face the Lynx one more time this season at home on September 17 in a game that could have seeding implications. Even if the Sun do not win that game, they will own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lynx since they won the two games earlier this season. For now, the Sun land at number three in these post-Olympic rankings.

Las Vegas Aces (18-12) – The Las Vegas Aces are spiraling. They are 2-4 since returning from the Olympics and as already mentioned lost twice to the Minnesota Lynx and once to the New York Liberty. They also lost Tuesday night to the Dallas Wings. Their wins have come against the Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky, teams they are supposed to beat. However, their losses have mostly come against teams seeking to dethrone them. The Aces offense isn’t the problem. It’s second best in the league with an offensive rating of 105.6. It’s their defense that has been the glaring issue all season, which currently ranks sixth in defensive rating at 101.3. The Aces looked like they were turning a corner earlier this season when Chelsea Gray returned. They even went on a six-game win streak, but since returning from the Olympics, it appears the team has regressed. Their offense at this point is MVP frontrunner, A’ja Wilson. Their defense is non-existent. The only reason they aren’t fifth in these power rankings is because the Seattle Storm, despite have a half-game lead over them in the standings, also seem to be struggling post-Olympics and only have won one game since the season resumed. Additionally, the Aces and Storm have faced off three times this season, and Vegas won two of the three matchups convincingly. As two-time champions, the Aces will receive the benefit of the doubt until they are beaten in a series, but their struggles at this point in the season are concerning and why they are ranked fourth in this week’s power rankings.

Seattle Storm (18-11) – The Seattle Storm have been a question mark all season. They’re 1-4 since their return from the Olympic break. Their losses have come against the Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics, while their one win was also against the Mystics. There was a lot of buzz and excitement around the Storm when it was announced that they signed Gabby Williams for the remainder of the season. Williams made her debut on Monday when the Storm faced the Mystics. Many perceived the addition of Williams as a move that would elevate the Storm heading into the playoffs and put them on par with the other top teams in the WNBA, but another loss spoiled Gabby’s debut and only raised more questions about the Seattle Storm. Seattle is a very talented team, but bringing so many new pieces together can take time to gel and Seattle running out of time. At this point in the season, they should be rounding into form. Since there are more questions than answers when it comes to the Seattle Storm, they will land at number five in this week’s rankings.

Tier 3 – (Good to Very Good)

Indiana Fever (14-16) – What a turnaround it has been for the Indiana Fever this season. Coming in at sixth this week, this is the highest they have landed all season in these power rankings. It’s safe to say the Olympic break has been good to this team. They’ve gone 3-1 post-Olympics with their only loss coming to the Minnesota Lynx. Caitlin Clark has also been outstanding post-Olympics. It’s no surprise that she earned another Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Phoenix Mercury (16-15) – The Phoenix Mercury sit one game above .500. This is pretty much the team they have been all season. They have the sixth best record in the WNBA. Post Olympics they hold a 3-3 record. They split a pair with the Atlanta Dream and beat the Chicago Sky twice. Their other two losses came at the hands of the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty. They have a net rating of -2.0 which is sixth in the WNBA. This is who the Phoenix Mercury are. They should make the playoffs, but with the Fever on their heels, they will need to be careful, or they could drop to seventh in the standings. Due to their record and losing again to the team right behind them in the standings, the Indiana Fever, the Mercury land at number seven in this week’s power rankings.

Tier 4 – (Potentially Good)