Rybakina ends Swiatek’s Stuttgart reign and will face Kostyuk in final

  
Published April 20, 2024 04:03 PM
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 - Day Six

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 20: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland in the semi-final on Day Six of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 at Porsche Arena on April 20, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Getty Images

STUTTGART, Germany — Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Świątek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title on Saturday.

Rybakina, the world No. 4, hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semifinal at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes.

It’s Rybakina fourth win in six meetings with Świątek. The Pole was bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova from 2012-14.

Rybakina will play Marta Kostyuk in Sunday’s final after the 27th-ranked Ukrainian defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the other semifinal.

It will be Rybakina’s fifth final of the season. She won titles in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi.