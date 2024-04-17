 Skip navigation
Stephen Williams becomes first British rider to win the Flèche Wallonne

  
Published April 17, 2024 01:26 PM
Stephen Williams

HUY, BELGIUM - APRIL 17: (L-R) Kevin Vauquelin of France and Team Arkéa - B&B Hotels, Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team and race winner Stephen Williams of The United Kingdom and Team Israel - Premier Tech compete in the breakaway during the 88th La Fleche Wallonne 2024, Men’s Elite a 198.6km one day race from Charleroi to Huy / #UCIWT / on April 17, 2024 in Huy, Belgium. (Photo by Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images)

Pool/Getty Images

HUY, Belgium — Stephen Williams became the first British winner of the Flèche Wallonne classic race after battling tough weather conditions including snow to cross first atop the Mur de Huy.

After nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) of racing, Williams attacked in the Mur de Huy — a 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile) ascent with an average gradient of 9.6% with sections as steep as 19% that generally decides the outcome of the race.

The 27-year-old Williams made his move with about 250 meters left to claim the biggest win of his career.

“I’m exhausted. I’m lost for words, quite emotional really,” Williams said. “It’s a really hard sport, so to win bike races is hard, especially here in these classics. It’s wonderful to be the first British winner of this race. I’ve been watching this race for a number of years and I know the class and the prestige of this race. To come to the Ardennes and win La Flèche is really special.”

Kevin Vauquelin and Maxim Van Gils finished second and third, respectively.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the women’s race ahead of Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini.

There is more racing in the Ardennes this weekend at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, an even more prestigious classic. It is one of the “monuments” of cycling — the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport — along with the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy.

This year’s edition marked the 40th finish of La Flèche atop the Mur de Huy, with the peloton taking on the brutal climb on four occasions for the first time.