MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Chronicle
Paul Schulte returns to U.S. Paralympic wheelchair basketball team at age 45
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings shaken up by Stefon Diggs trade

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hastings_240404__842752.jpg
Will Jokic become a top 10 player of all time?
nbc_nas_martinsvilleprev_240404.jpg
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?
nbc_csu_filmbreakdown_240404.jpg
Film breakdown: Nix, Simms review USC tape

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jonas Vingegaard taken to hospital in an ambulance after crash at Basque Country Vuelta

  
Published April 4, 2024 11:58 AM
Jonas Vingegaard

ALTSASU, SPAIN - APRIL 03: Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024, Stage 3 a 190.9km stage from Ezpeleta to Altsasu 526m / #UCIWT / on April 03, 2024 in Altsasu, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

MADRID — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard was taken to a hospital in an ambulance after a bad crash at the Basque Country Vuelta.

The Danish rider from team Visma wasn’t able to move much while being treated by doctors by the side of the road following the crash that happened with less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to go in the fourth stage. He was put in an ambulance with an oxygen mask and a neck brace.

Australian rider Jay Vine also was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Race organizers did not immediately release information about their condition.

Primoz Roglic, who is a Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta champion, also was involved in the crash, as were Remco Evenepoel and Quinten Hermans.

The race was neutralized until the finish line, with the six leading riders competing in the stage but with their times not counting for the general classification.