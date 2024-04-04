Jonas Vingegaard taken to hospital in an ambulance after crash at Basque Country Vuelta

MADRID — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard was taken to a hospital in an ambulance after a bad crash at the Basque Country Vuelta.

The Danish rider from team Visma wasn’t able to move much while being treated by doctors by the side of the road following the crash that happened with less than 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to go in the fourth stage. He was put in an ambulance with an oxygen mask and a neck brace.

Australian rider Jay Vine also was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Race organizers did not immediately release information about their condition.

Primoz Roglic, who is a Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta champion, also was involved in the crash, as were Remco Evenepoel and Quinten Hermans.

The race was neutralized until the finish line, with the six leading riders competing in the stage but with their times not counting for the general classification.