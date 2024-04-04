 Skip navigation
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone, ribs in cycling crash

  
Published April 4, 2024 02:50 PM
Jonas Vingegaard

ALTSASU, SPAIN - APRIL 03: Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024, Stage 3 a 190.9km stage from Ezpeleta to Altsasu 526m / #UCIWT / on April 03, 2024 in Altsasu, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard broke his collarbone and several ribs in a race crash on Thursday.

Denmark’s Vingegaard was part of a multi-rider crash with about 21 miles left in the Tour of the Basque Country’s fourth stage in Spain.

His team, Jumbo | Lease a Bike, said Vingegaard crashed hard was taken to a hospital.

World road race and time trial champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Tokyo Olympic time trial champion Primoz Roglič of Slovenia were also involved in the crash.

Like Vingegaard, they withdrew from the tour.

Evenepoel fractured his right collarbone and his right scapula.

Roglič's team has not announced whether he sustained any specific injuries. He gave a thumbs-up to a broadcast camera as he rode away in a car.