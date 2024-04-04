Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone, ribs in cycling crash

Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard broke his collarbone and several ribs in a race crash on Thursday.

Denmark’s Vingegaard was part of a multi-rider crash with about 21 miles left in the Tour of the Basque Country’s fourth stage in Spain.

His team, Jumbo | Lease a Bike, said Vingegaard crashed hard was taken to a hospital.

World road race and time trial champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Tokyo Olympic time trial champion Primoz Roglič of Slovenia were also involved in the crash.

Like Vingegaard, they withdrew from the tour.

Evenepoel fractured his right collarbone and his right scapula.

Roglič's team has not announced whether he sustained any specific injuries. He gave a thumbs-up to a broadcast camera as he rode away in a car.