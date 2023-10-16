 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
NFLDenver BroncosDamarri Mathis

Damarri
Mathis

The Denver Broncos took on the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High during week 5 of the NFL season
Broncos officially release Frank Clark
The Broncos made it official, releasing outside linebacker Frank Clark on Saturday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.
Greg Penner has replaced Rob Walton as “controlling owner” of the Broncos
Slow down with the Kelce-Swift love life coverage
Chiefs continue to win without explosive offense
‘Bad scene in Denver’ limits fantasy value
Report: Justin Watson dislocated his elbow Thursday night
Time to worry about Mahomes in fantasy?