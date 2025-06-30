Alex Singleton: It’s crazy not to have goal of being best Broncos defense

The Broncos returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 and linebacker Alex Singleton is looking to that championship team as inspiration for the year to come.

Defense carried the Broncos for much of that season and the unit’s performance overwhelmed the Panthers in Levi’s Stadium to secure the title. The 2024 Broncos finished third in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed, so it was already a strength before adding players like linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron this offseason.

Singleton told Zac Stevens of DNVR that he didn’t expect that investment in the defense and that he feels “it’s going to be special” enough to support setting some high goals for the year to come. Singleton said “if you’re not saying you want to be the best, I think it’s crazy” and he’s got his sights set on that Super Bowl crew.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Let’s be better than the 2015 defense.’ Stuff where like that’s what we need to chase,” Singleton said.

The AFC has no shortage of contenders, but reaching the lofty goal that Singleton has set for the Broncos could put them in the mix for another February trip to Santa Clara.