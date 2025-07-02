Sean Payton hopes to strike gold with a basketball player-turned-tight end, again

When Sean Payton was head coach of the Saints in 2010, they drafted Jimmy Graham even though he had played only one year of college football. Graham, who played four years of college basketball at Miami, became one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Now head coach of the Broncos, Payton would love to see history repeat itself with another college basketball player who was drafted to play tight end. This year the Broncos drafted Caleb Lohner, who played just 57 snaps of college football but showed flashes of tight end talent and also showed off his athletic ability while playing college basketball at Utah.

Payton said it would be incredible for the Broncos to get Lohner to be the kind of player Graham was.

“If it turns out like the last one did, then we’d be real excited,” Payton said, via DenverBroncos.com.

Lohner is 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and has a similar athletic profile to Graham. Expecting him to have the kind of NFL career Graham had would be expecting too much, but it’s easy to see why Payton is excited about the possibilities that Lohner brings to Denver.