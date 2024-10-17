 Skip navigation
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Broncos activate Mike McGlinchey, Damarri Mathis from IR

  
Published October 17, 2024 04:25 PM

The Broncos will be getting three players back from injured reserve on Thursday night.

Word early on Thursday was that linebacker Baron Browning would be activated in time to face the Saints and the Broncos will also be activating right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Damarri Mathis as well.

McGlinchey has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week Two. Mathis also had an ankle injury and he ahs missed all six of the team’s games.

The Broncos will be without Pat Surtain II due to a concussion on Thursday night, so Mathis could factor into the team’s plans for filling out their defensive backfield.