Broncos to activate Baron Browning

  
Published October 17, 2024 02:15 PM

It looks like the Broncos will have linebacker Baron Browning back in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Saints.

Browning was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Broncos will activate Browning ahead of kickoff in New Orleans.

Browning injured his foot in Week Two. He had five tackles and a tackle for loss before getting hurt.

The Broncos also designated tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) for return this week and listed him as questionable. He made a post to Instagram that hinted at his return to action and the Broncos will have to make corresponding cuts in order to get the players back on the active roster.