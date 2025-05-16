 Skip navigation
Lions have “zero concern” about Alex Anzalone missing voluntary work

  
Published May 16, 2025 07:02 AM

Linebacker Alex Anzalone missed a big chunk of the 2024 season because of injury and the Lions defense had a hard time without him, but no one in Detroit is sweating Anzalone’s absence from the team’s offseason program.

Anzalone is heading into the final year of his contract and has made social media posts hinting at a desire to get a new deal done, but he’s also missed voluntary work in past seasons and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week that no one is worried about Anzalone being ready for the season.

“Me and Alex are all good,” Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I have zero concern. That player is a leader here and he’s been a leader here, he’s been an intricate piece in building the culture that’s here and I’m going to pay the respect that he’s earned and that he’s due, and whatever his private situations are, I’ll let Alex address those when he’s face-to-face with you all.”

The Lions are not holding a mandatory minicamp, so the next time Anzalone will be obligated to join the team is at the start of training camp this summer.