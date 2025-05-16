Report: 49ers to sell minority stake in team to three families

The 49ers are reportedly set to sell a chunk of the team to three families.

Sportico reports that the team will be selling about six percent of the franchise to the Khosla, Griffith and Deeter families. The amounts of the investments made by each family are not known, but they give the club a valuation of more than $8.5 billion.

49ers owner Jed York said at the league meetings earlier this year that the team regularly received interest in buying a portion of the team and that they would explore any opportunity that made sense.

All three families have backgrounds in venture capital and Vinod Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems.