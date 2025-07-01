 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Peyton Manning: Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier can make throws I can’t even think about

  
Published July 1, 2025 12:03 PM

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning watched his nephew, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, at the recent Manning Passing Academy and came away impressed — and also impressed by some of the other college quarterbacks on the field.

Manning told Pat McAfee that both Arch Manning and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier showed off elite arms at the Manning camp.

“I’m excited to watch Arch play,” Manning said. “He threw the ball really well at the camp. He and Garrett Nussmeier at our three throwing expeditions really threw the ball well — all the quarterbacks throw the ball well. It’s impressive. They make throws that I can’t even think about making. Arch made a throw the other day that I’d have to hit the cutoff man to get the ball to the actual receiver.”

Peyton Manning also mentioned South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers as a standout at the Manning Passing Academy. Arch Manning is currently the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, followed by Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, then Nussmeier, then Sellers.