Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 10 of 2024 season

I was convinced I had seen it all.

I’ve been talking and writing about fantasy football for well over 20 years and I’ve seen and heard every possible bad beat, insane league punishment, incredible #MondayNightMiracle, outrageous attempt at cheating and collusion, mind blowing draft day setups and traditions, super weird rules and everything in between.

When you have a gig like mine, including writing a whole book about fantasy football, well, you hear and see THINGS.

But I’ll be damned if, the other week, I saw something in fantasy football that I had NEVER seen before. My friend @LobosFFDen shared an advertisement he had seen on Facebook marketplace.

A guy named Matt Landau from Tucson, Ariz., posted it and it read like this:

“Fantasy football team for sale! That’s right, you heard it… a fantasy football team for sale! My undesirable friends have ruined all of the fun in our league. The commissioner loves to cheat and collude, as well as sabotage what could be YOUR NEW TEAM! The season is young, and our team is currently on pace to be 2-2. There is nearly $3000 at stake if you play your cards right. I am willing to sell the team for less than a third of the buy-in but will be interviewing all new potential owners. “Wow, this is a bargain,” you must be saying to yourself. Here’s the catch…Owner must be a self-starter in sheer chaos causing and promise to destroy the league and burn friendships to the absolute ground. Serious inquiries only.”

WELL.

I thought this was hilarious.

So, you know what I did?

I reached out to Matt and bought the damn team.

I don’t want to brag, but I am now the proud(?) owner of a team in the “Dad Dicks” league from Tucson, Ariz.

It’s a 12-team, half-point PPR, non-keeper league that’s fairly standard. One QB, two FLEX players, and, you know, complete and utter chaos.

As Matt and I spoke, I had just one question.

Why?

And to answer that we have to, as always, start at the beginning.

Formed 15 years ago by a group of good friends from Catalina Foothills High School where Matt was a kicker for the high school football team, it’s clear the “Dad Dicks” have, as the Jimmy Buffet song says, grown older but not up.

In his real life, Matt is happily married to Melissa for 10 years, they have a 5-year-old son and Matt is a well-regarded realtor in the greater Tucson area.

In his Fantasy Life, however… he’s looking to cause chaos, destroy the “Dad Dicks” league and burn friendships to the absolute ground.

The controversy this year started when the group decided to switch the league from Yahoo to Sleeper. After the first week, half the league decided they hated Sleeper and wanted to go back to Yahoo. (The other half was fine with Sleeper. For the record, I have leagues on both Yahoo and Sleeper and they’re both very good in my opinion).

It gets a bit confusing from there, but in essence they forced commissioner Josh Cooper to switch back to Yahoo, where he would have to manually input every single person’s team that they already drafted and played the first week on Sleeper. Which, pain in the ass that it was, Josh did just before Week 2. However, the schedule and matchups for the league that Yahoo put out were different than the schedule and matchups that were on Sleeper. So, when Yahoo went ahead and retroactively scored Week 1, the standings got all screwed up. (In other words, some teams that won their matchups in Week 1 on Sleeper ended up losing to a different team in Week 1 on Yahoo.)

Personally, my guess is that this was user error on Josh’s part when he set up the league, but either way, Josh then had to manually update the standings every week and send out an excel spreadsheet with the correct standings vs. what was being shown on Yahoo. It’s turned into a disaster. Half the league says they never should have left Sleeper, and the other half says they never should have left Yahoo in the first place, and there’s all sorts of yelling at which point Matt decided to just rage drop his ENTIRE TEAM.

The craziest part about that is that this is NOT THE FIRST TIME someone has rage dropped their entire team in the league. Apparently, this is somewhat old hat for these guys. And that’s not even close to the first or biggest controversy for the league.

“Sending around bad photoshops everyone is a common occurrence of the Dad Dicks league.” - courtesy Matt Landau “Sending around bad photoshops everyone is a common occurrence of the Dad Dicks league.” - courtesy Matt Landau

There was the time Kenny, a three-time champ, got completely kicked out of the league for his incessant bad trade offers. But then, just before the draft last year, someone dropped out and Kenny was invited back in, over the protests of others. Kenny paid his entry fees, drafted his team and then, soon after, was kicked out of the league AGAIN. And replaced by Melissa (not Matt’s wife), the wife of another team member, Caleb. But then it turns out she is also the sister of Louis, who is also in the league. So, she gets kicked out. And Kenny is brought back a third time. I’m telling you – insanity with this league.

Once, a very long time ago when information on the internet was more scarce, a member of the league created a fake news story complete with fake newspaper graphics, about a season-ending injury to a player that was, in fact, 100% healthy and the article was sent around. At least one guy in the league made moves in fantasy based on this fake article.

Or how about “Max” another member of the league who never shows up for league get-togethers, doesn’t respond to texts or trade offers, and doesn’t engage at all other than running the team. There is a strong suspicion within the league that “Max” doesn’t actually exist and its actually Josh running a second team in secret to help his main team. No one can prove Josh is “Max” but on the other hand, no one can prove he isn’t. Josh is also accused of jerry-rigging the schedule so he can play the weaker teams in the league more than once a year.

Honestly, most of the controversy in this league seems to involve Josh, the commissioner, who Matt says is a cheater with no morality and is also his best friend in the world. Slap face emoji.

This league can’t seem to do anything right. One year, one of the guys in the league ordered a Cameo from a porn star to, in theory, select their draft order. The porn star did, ahem, a LOT of things on the video but none of them were actually picking the damn draft order! (By the way, I do Cameo to raise money for charity if you’re ever interested.)

One year, half the guys in the league were complaining about kicker scoring so the commissioner changed the kicker scoring in the middle of the season. Then the kicker scoring switch ended up retroactively causing a few wins to turn into losses, resulting in the other half of the league complaining. So, they switched it back.

The year of the Damar Hamlin game (Jan. 2, 2023) was the finals in many fantasy leagues and this league was no exception. As the league (and the entire country) waited to see what the NFL would do regarding a potential makeup game, rather than figuring out the best solution to this unique situation in fantasy football, the commissioner just declared the guy that was leading prior to the Bengals-Bulls game the winner. And that guy IMMEADITELY went out and spent his league winnings on a new couch before the rest of the league could weigh in on what to do with that game. On and on it goes.

Turns out Matt rage dropping all his players after the Sleeper/Yahoo fiasco was preceded by Josh the commissioner quickly putting through a trade that involved himself without allowing the league to comment on it or discuss. On and on it rages, day in and day out, all of them yelling at each other and busting each other’s balls.

As far as I can tell there is really only one rule, they all agree on. No wives in the league’s private “WhatsApp” chat. One guy – Kyle – once showed his wife something from the group chat. He was kicked out of the league for a month.

And so, Matt Landau says to me after telling me all about this league, “I want you to cause as much chaos as possible.”

Challenge mother******* accepted, Matt.

I think all of this is hilarious and I also like the fact that Matt and I are trying to have something good come out of this chaos. When we spoke, Matt didn’t actually want money from me. He was just happy to get rid of the league (he has two other leagues and all he wants with this league is to watch the world burn).

But I insisted on paying, so we agreed that the money would go to FantasyCares.org, the terrific charity organization Scott Fish runs, using fantasy football as a way to raise money for charity. They also power the Scott Fish Bowl. Matt made the donation and I encourage everyone to give what they can.

With the ownership officially paid for and transferred, the first thing I did was enlist the “League of Assholes,” our show league on Fantasy Football Happy Hour, to assist me. Matt didn’t leave me the greatest roster – I mean, the guy DID rage drop his team – but we are doing what we can. We promptly went out and beat the in-then-he’s-out-then-he’s-in-again-three-time champ Kenny. We are 2-1 since taking over the team, including having high score one week (worth $25, thank you very much. Matt sent this to FantasyCares.org as well) and I have gotten the team to within a game of the playoffs.

We have yet to unleash any chaos, but it’s coming boys. Don’t you worry. It’s f****** coming.

Let’s get to it with a quick reminder that I will be in HOUSTON this Sunday, November 10! Fantasy Football Pregame once again hits the road, as we will be broadcasting LIVE from the Applebee’s at 2959 N Loop W in Houston, Texas, 77008.

It’s 100% free to come, doors open at 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. CT) and the show will air live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT). It’s your chance to meet us, ask questions, get on TV, and meet my parents. Yes, my parents will be in the crowd as well. So, if you want to try and figure out where the hell I came from, they’ll be there too.

If you can’t make it to Houston, the show airs live, as always, on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel. And then of course that night I’ll be on the NRG Stadium sidelines for Football Night in America just before a great one – Lions at Texans on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Thanks to my producer Damian Dabrowski (he’ll be in Houston as well!) for his help at various points in this column. Let’s get to it.

Quarterbacks I Love in Week 10

Joe Burrow at Baltimore

Joe Burrow tied a career high with five touchdown passes last week in a blowout victory over the Raiders. Yet, he spent the entire game looking miserable on the sidelines, and then said after the game: “I’m going to strive for perfection every day and every game. So, until that happens, what’s there to be happy about?” Yes. YES! This is exactly the kind of Love List energy I seek. There are ALWAYS fantasy points left out on the field – and there should be plenty of fantasy points for the taking in a Thursday night matchup with Baltimore that has the highest Over/Under of Week 10. Don’t forget that last week wasn’t Burrow’s only five TD performance of the season. In Week 5, he threw for five touchdowns (and 339 yards) against these very same Ravens on the way to putting up 33.8 fantasy points. Cincinnati also has the highest pass rate over expected on the season, while teams facing the Ravens already average the third-most pass attempts per game. That’s significant because quarterbacks with 30-plus pass attempts against Baltimore’s 32nd ranked pass defense are averaging 23.7 PPG. I have Burrow as my QB5 this week … and hopefully that makes him angry enough to come in even higher.

Brock Purdy at Tampa Bay

In four of their past five games, the Bucs have allowed an opposing quarterback to put up 24 or more fantasy points. Over that same stretch, Tampa Bay has given up a league-high 17 touchdown passes, which is three more than any other team. When quarterbacks have the Bucs on their schedule, to paraphrase Baker Mayfield, they wake up feeling dangerous. By the way, in case you haven’t noticed, Brock Purdy has been a little extra dangerous in fantasy this season thanks to his legs, averaging 26 rushing yards per game, which accounts for an extra 4.9 PPG per game. In fact, through eight games, he has already set career highs in rush attempts (42), rushing yards (210), and rushing touchdowns (3).

Sam Darnold at Jacksonville

The official tourism slogan for the city of Jacksonville is: “Jax. It’s Easier Here.” Whoever thought of that slogan deserves a raise, because it perfectly captures what it’s like to play against the Jaguars. This season, Jacksonville is allowing a league-high 23.2 PPG to opposing quarterbacks. Easy! Since Week 3, Jacksonville is allowing touchdown passes at the highest rate in the league. Very easy! And, over that same stretch, Jacksonville ranks 31st in pass defense and is allowing the second-most yards per attempt. Exceedingly easy! Considering Sam Darnold ranks top five in both touchdown rate and yards per attempt, he’s an easy top 10 fantasy QB for me in Week 10.

Others receiving votes: I don’t know if Aaron Rodgers is still doing enemas these days, but his fantasy production is definitely starting to flow again. He now has 17-plus fantasy points in three of his past four games and, since trading for Davante Adams, the Jets ranks top five in pass rate inside the 10-yard line. … Since returning in Week 8, Tua Tagovailoa has a completion percentage of 80%. Now, in a game with the third highest Over/Under of the week, Tua gets a Rams defense that, over their past four games, has surrendered the second-most yards per completion. The Rams have also allowed multiple touchdown passes in three of those four games. … The Giants will play the Panthers on Sunday morning in Germany, meaning that this week Daniel Jones should not be referred to as Danny Dimes, but as Danel Ten-Cent Euro Coin. It really rolls off the tongue. Anyway, Jones has a positive matchup against a Panthers defense that is allowing touchdown passes at the second-highest rate this season. Since Week 5, Carolina is giving up 20.7 PPG to opposing quarterbacks, sixth highest over that stretch.

Quarterbacks I Hate in Week 10

Justin Herbert vs. Tennessee

“Does it sound like I’m complaining? Maybe. I could be,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told ESPN about Justin Herbert. “I think he doesn’t get some of those calls when they should be called.” Now, I don’t agree with Coach Harbaugh’s stance on chicken or khakis, but he may have a point on this one. So far in 2024, there has not been ONE roughing the passer call on Justin Herbert. Is the fact that the Titans can just absolutely tee off on Justin Herbert without repercussion this week why he’s on the Hate List? No. But it doesn’t help. Neither does the game’s low-scoring environment (second lowest Over/Under on the Week 10 slate) or the fact that the Titans have the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense. But with the Titans allowing a league-low six yards per pass attempt, Coach Harbaugh should just be happy that Justin Herbert isn’t his fantasy QB this week. Because then he’d have to complain about that too. Herbert is outside my top 15 this week.

Russell Wilson at Washington

Since Week 4, Washington is allowing the second-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing quarterbacks. Over that same stretch, the Commanders rank first in pass defense and top 10 in touchdown rate. Also, five of the past six quarterbacks to face Washington have thrown for less than 175 yards. Considering Russell Wilson has less than 30 pass attempts in each of his starts, he would have to be very efficient against a tough pass defense to do much from a fantasy perspective on Sunday. Also, HOLY CRAP, MY FAVORITE TEAM ACQUIRED MARSHON LATTIMORE. I have Wilson outside my top 20 this week

Bo Nix at Kansas City

Bo Nix is ranked as a somewhat-surprising QB8 in total points this season. But I QB H8 his matchup this week. (Hey, the hissing is not necessary.) Kansas City ranks fourth in blitz rate this season and eighth in pressure rate, while Nix is 21st in passer rating when blitzed. By the way, in games this season in which Nix hasn’t scored a rushing or receiving touchdown, he’s averaging just 12.5 PPG. Denver also has the second-lowest implied team total this week. And don’t forget the added element of Nix playing for the first time in Arrowhead Stadium, which is a tall task for any quarterback, let alone a rookie. I have him down at QB19 this week.

Running Backs I Love in Week 10

De’Von Achane at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams allow the third-most yards per reception to running backs (9.2) and backs facing the Rams have reeled in 91% of their targets. Now, the Rams have to face the RB with the third-most receptions from the position this season in De’Von Achane. Don’t forget: Achane is even more of a weapon when Tua Tagovailoa is in the lineup. In the four games Tua Tagovailoa has started this season, Achane has a 21.7% target share and at least six receptions in each. Achane is also averaging 21 touches in those Tua games and a whopping 27.8 fantasy PPG. Yes, when Tagovailoa is at quarterback, you could say Achane’s fantasy production is … Tua infinity and beyond. Come on. Again, with the hissing? It’s Week 10. You get the jokes you get. (Achane is my Week 10 RB3.)

D’Andre Swift vs. New England

During his playing days with the Patriots, Jerod Mayo specialized in stopping the run. Maybe it’s time for Mayo to become the NFL’s first player-coach since the days of Curly Lambeau and George Halas. Over the past four weeks, New England is allowing the fifth-most PPG to running backs, as well as 175 scrimmage yards per game to the position. And three of the four backs to face the Patriots over that span have put up at least 115 total yards. D’Andre Swift should make it four of five. He has five-straight games with 18-plus touches and, since Week 4, he’s fourth among backs in touches per game (21.4). Swift is a top 10 back for me this week. Well, he is as long as Jerod Mayo doesn’t suit up.

James Conner vs. New York Jets

Teams facing the Jets average the fifth-most running back carries per game and the last four starting backs to play the Jets all saw 20-plus touches – and each scored at least 16 fantasy points. Now, for some breaking news: The Jets are playing the Cardinals this week and James Conner is Arizona’s starting running back. Conner has 19 touches in seven of his eight completed games this season and he’s producing with all that work, too. Conner has five games with 100-plus total yards so far. By the way – and please knock on all the wood near you and in the surrounding rooms, as well, for extra positive mojo – Conner is now over 50% of the way to playing in every game of a season for the first time in his eight-year career. He’s a top 15 back for me this week.

Others receiving votes: In all of 2022 and 2023, Najee Harris had three games with 100-plus rushing yards. Since the start of October, he’s hit that milestone three games in a row. Assuming Harris wasn’t just dressing as a fantasy star for Halloween, he should keep it rolling this week against a Commanders team that allows the fifth-most rushing yards per game to backs. Harris, by the way, is averaging 21.5 touches so far in Russell Wilson’s starts. … Over the past four weeks, Denver is allowing the seventh-most PPG to running backs. Meanwhile, over his last four games, Kareem Hunt is averaging 25.5 touches per game and has scored in each of those games. Over that same stretch, Hunt also leads all backs in red zone and goal-line rushes. … Since returning from injury, Devin Singletary has been Devin Singledigitcarries. In those three games, Tyrone Tracy has 70% of the Giants’ RB touches, including back-to-back games with 17-plus touches. That volume will do well this week against a Panthers defense that has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to a running back in six of their nine games this season, and 13-plus points in all but one game. … Atlanta has given 40% of their red zone rushes this season to Tyler Allgeier. I wonder if Zac Robinson would like to be in the Dad Dicks league. At any rate, this week Allgeier and the Falcons get a reeling Saints team that, over the past four weeks, is allowing 127 rushing yards per game and a league-high 5.5 YPC to backs.

Running Backs I Hate in Week 10

Rico Dowdle vs Philadelphia

Did you know the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick for Jonathan Mingo? Less than they got for Amari Cooper. More than the Chiefs paid for DeAndre Hopkins. More than the Ravens paid for Diontae Johnson. More than the Browns paid for Jerry Jeudy. BWAHAHAHAHAHA. I’m surprised the other NFL teams haven’t rage dropped their entire rosters in protest. There’s a standing invitation for Jerry Jones to join any fantasy league I’m a part of. Did you know that of WRs with at least 100 targets since the start of last season Jonathan Mingo is DEAD LAST in yards per target and in yards per route run? And he cost a FOURTH? Bwahahahahaha. Does any of this have to do with Rico Dowdle? No. But as a long-suffering Commanders fan I’ll always take an opportunity to make fun of Dallas. Anyways, despite the breakout last week from Dowdle, I’m not bullish on his prospects this week against a Philly team that, over the last four weeks, is the No. 1 run defense in the NFL and has allowed the fewest points per game to opposing running backs. Every RB to face the Eagles in that stretch has had less than 12 fantasy points. With Ezekiel Elliott expected back and a bottom five implied team total for the Cowboys this week, Dowdle is outside my top 25 this week.

Rhamondre Stevenson at Chicago

There’s two ways to look at this matchup. One is that Rhamondre Stevenson has a decent matchup against a Bears run defense that is in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed per game. The other way to look at it is that the Bears’ run defense has an absolutely outstanding matchup against a running back that is about as inefficient as it gets and one that has become increasingly touchdown-dependent in fantasy. Get this: Over his last three games, Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 2.2 YPC. Yeah. Yikes. Just 82 rush yards on 37 carries over that stretch. But Stevenson is also inefficient through the air. The full package! On the season, among all running backs with 25-plus targets, he has the second-lowest yards per target at 3.5. And now for being TD dependent: Stevenson is averaging just 4.3 fantasy PPG this season in games in which he doesn’t score a touchdown. So, yeah, I say advantage Bears defense in this epic battle of subpar combatants. Stevenson is outside my top 20 at the position.

Javonte Williams at Kansas City

How are the Chiefs managing to stay undefeated? Well, one way is that they’ve managed to completely eliminate the running back position from their opponents’ offensive attack. Helpful! So far this season, not a single running back has even cracked 70 total yards in a game against Kansas City. The Chiefs rank third in rush defense and allow a league-low 3.1 YPC to backs. And, since Week 4, only two running backs have scored double-digit fantasy points against them. But – all that said – I do see double-digits for Javonte Williams this week. In fact, I see the number 27. Because he’s my Week 10 RB27.

Travis Etienne vs. Minnesota

In his return from injury last week, Travis Etienne became Travis Singledigitcarryetienne. Okay, so maybe it doesn’t work quite as well as it does with Devin Singletary’s name. Regardless, last week Etienne got just five touches and saw a 31% snap rate. He also played behind Tank Bigsby in long-down-and-distance and two-minute situations, earning a route participation rate of just 34%. In the five games Etienne has played with Bigsby so far this season, he’s averaging just 8.1 PPG. If that all wasn’t bad enough, Etienne’s matchup this week isn’t ideal either. At least not for a back who isn’t getting a dominant workload. The only three RBs to score 12-plus fantasy points against the Vikings this season did it behind at least 19 touches, while Etienne only has one game this season with more than 15 touches … and that came way back in Week 2. Speaking of way back, I have Etienne near the back of the pack this week as my RB33.

Pass Catchers I Love in Week 10

Garrett Wilson at Arizona

There is much to love about the matchup this week for Garrett Wilson, who has had eight-plus targets in each game since Davante Adams was acquired. Arizona allows the fifth-highest catch rate to wide receivers and the seventh-most yards per game, and every wide receiver to see a 30% target share against Arizona this season has scored 18-plus points. That 30% mark is significant because Wilson has back-to-back games with a 30% target share. Will he also have back-to-back games with a mind-blowing Jumpman catch in the back of the end zone? I mean … I hope so. I’ll be rooting for it. But I can’t say for certain. I do feel confident, however, having Wilson as WR5 this week.

Deebo Samuel at Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers have allowed 18-plus points to an opposing wide receiver in four of their past five games. They also allow the sixth-most yards after the catch to wide receivers this season and are now set to face certified YAC monster Deebo Samuel. And don’t forget, the 49ers are without Brandon Aiyuk for the rest of the season. In San Francisco’s one game so far without Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel saw a 28% target share. Of course, the 49ers had their bye last week, so maybe they spent the whole week coming up with ways to use Deebo Samuel less. Hmm. Tough call there. I wonder what they decided. I guess I’ll play a hunch and put Samuel as a top 12 wide receiver this week.

Josh Downs vs. Buffalo

Look, I know all the reasons against starting Joe Flacco. At nearly 40 years of age, he has no long-term future with the franchise. The Colts are currently outside of a playoff spot and, even if they slip into the postseason, have almost no shot of making a run. Flacco is also coming off a bad game and the Colts should use every opportunity they have to evaluate Anthony Richardson before deciding his future with the franchise. I get all of that. But on the other hand … Joe Flacco is making Josh Downs very useful in fantasy. So, hey, who’s to say what is the right move for the Colts’ organization? I mean, in all four games Downs has played with Flacco, he’s averaging 16.9 PPG and has six-plus receptions. He’s getting 9.5 targets per game with Flacco and a 29% target share, too. This week things could even improve against a Bills defense that allows the fourth-most receptions to the slot. In fact, every receiver who has seen five-plus targets against Buffalo this season has scored 11-plus fantasy points. Give me Downs as a top 20 WR this week and please, Colts, give the Downs managers of America more Flacco starts.

Cade Otton vs. San Francisco

Since Week 7, Cade Otton is TE1 in PPG, which means that at the tight end position we are witnessing the birth of the Otton Man Empire. (That one’s for all my 14th century history buffs in the crowd out there. Let me hear you! Hello? Anyone?) Anyway, Otton has three consecutive games with 10-plus targets and eight-plus receptions and, in Tampa’s two games without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Otton has posted 20-plus fantasy points in each. He also has multiple end zone targets in both of those games, as well as five red zone targets. This week Otton will take on a 49ers defense that, since Week 5, is allowing the third-most receptions per game to tight ends. Otton is an easy top five TE for me in Week 10.

Others receiving votes: In Houston’s first full game without Stefon Diggs last week, Tank Dell received a season-high target share of 31%. That sort of volume will go a long way against a Lions defense that allows the most receptions and yards per game to wide receivers. … Since Week 4, Ladd McConkey is WR17 in PPG with five-plus receptions in four of the five games over that stretch. He’s in line for another productive game on Sunday going up against a Titans defense that struggles defending the slot. Over the past four weeks, Tennessee is allowing the fourth-most receptions per game to the slot. … While the Panthers continue to waffle on their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s looking more and more like they may have hit on their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Xavier Legette. The rookie has now scored in three of his past four games and has drawn 50% of Carolina’s end zone targets during that stretch, too. If you zoom in on just his past two games, Legette has a 22% target share and six-plus targets in each. This week he’ll look to keep the momentum going against a Giants defense that, over the past four weeks, is allowing the highest catch rate to wide receivers. … In the two games since Chicago’s Week 7 bye, Rome Odunze has a 22.8% target share and an 18.0 aDOT. He also has at least one end zone target in six of his past seven games. So, while we’ve known for centuries that Rome was not built in a day, we now know that it takes exactly an entire offseason training camp, six weeks of the regular season and then a bye week of extra work to fully build Rome. Good to finally have some clarity on that. Anyway, I like Odunze this week against a Patriots defense that, since Week 4, is allowing the fifth-most yards per game on deep passes. … Baltimore allows the second-most yards per game to tight ends, which is good news for Mike Gesicki managers this week. In the four games Tee Higgins has missed, Gesicki has a 20% target share and is averaging 15.1 PPG. By the way, Mike, if you get in the end zone against the Ravens, the Griddy is over. Now you have to embarrass yourself by attempting a headstand. Good luck! … Jonnu Smith now has four games in a row with six-plus targets. I like that trend heading into a game against a Rams team that allows the sixth-highest fantasy PPG to tight ends.

Pass Catchers I Hate in Week 10

DJ Moore vs. New England

DJ Moore has less than 35 receiving yards in four of his past five games and only two games all season with 60-plus receiving yards. In fact, if you remove his 27-point game in Week 5, Moore would be just WR53 on the season in points per game (9.5). This week Moore will likely see shadow coverage from Christian Gonzalez, who has allowed just one receiver all season – DK Metcalf – to score 15-plus fantasy points on him … and that was due to a busted coverage on a 56-yard touchdown pass. There’s not much to like with Moore this week. I have him down at WR28.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. vs. New York Jets

We all know by now that the Jets are a bad matchup for opposing wide receivers, right? They allow the fewest fantasy PPG to the position. But I’m writing about them here because of that AND the fact that Marvin Harrison, Jr. hasn’t exactly been lighting the world on fire of late. Get this: The Jets allow a league-low catch rate of 49% … but Harrison’s catch rate is almost as low at 51%. The Jets rank top three in fewest touchdowns allowed to wide receivers … while Harrison Jr. has just one end zone target over his past five games. The rookie receiver also has just one game with 50-plus receiving yards since Week 4, and under six fantasy points in four of his six games over that stretch. No, thank you. Harrison Jr. is outside my top 20 wide receivers this week.

Wan’Dale Robinson at Carolina

Like an old man trying to watch TV, Wan’Dale Robinson desperately needs a lot of volume. He has yet to post a fantasy performance of double-digit points this season when seeing fewer than eight targets. And his target share is dropping, too. Robinson has back-to-back games with a target share below 16% after having just one such game over the first seven weeks. He’s also averaging just 6.8 PPG in the three games since Malik Nabers returned from concussion. And now Robinson will face a Carolina Panthers defense that actually ranks top eight in fewest receptions and yards allowed to the slot this season. Wan’Dale Robinson is a Hate for me this week. I SAID … WAN’DALE ROBINSON IS HATE FOR ME THIS WEEK, GRANDPA! NO, I DIDN’T ASK IF YOU WANT SOME GRAPES. IT’S OKAY! NEVERMIND!

Sam LaPorta at Houston

LaPorta Potties was a popular fantasy team name heading into 2024. Unfortunately, most people who drafted Sam LaPorta and named their teams after him did not expect LaPorta to s*** all over their fantasy teams this season. But here we are. After finishing as TE1 as a rookie last season, LaPorta is way down at TE18 at the midway point of this season. Detroit also gets Jameson Williams back this week, which is good for the Lions and bad for LaPorta managers. Get this: In four of the six games Williams has played this season, LaPorta has a target share below 10%. What’s worse, the Texans are a brutal matchup for tight ends. So far this season, Houston has allowed the fewest fantasy points, receptions, and yards to the position. Only one TE all season has had 35-plus receiving yards versus the Texans this season, and that was Hunter Henry back in Week 6 with a relatively paltry 41 yards. Light a match, LaPorta managers. He’s outside my top 15 TEs this week.