Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 5 of 2024 season

The people, they have questions. So it’s time for a AMA… Ask Matthew Anything. Here’s just a smattering of the questions I got on X/Twitter at @MatthewBerryTMR.

From @TitanTalkGuy: Favorite fantasy football player of all time?

TMR: There’s so many over the years because I associate them with big wins in leagues or just their style of play. In 1999, I picked up Kurt Warner when Trent Green went down in the preseason and that was an incredible ride. I had a lot of Peyton Manning in 2013 when he threw for 55 touchdowns. My first fantasy draft pick ever was Kordell Stewart. (We were so young and naïve back then). I could give you a zillion names but it’s pointless to answer because come on. We all know the answer is already Jayden Daniels.

From @AngryMoose1: Really enjoyed the book “Fantasy Life” and “Avengers” movie. Never saw “Crocodile Dundee 3" but I loved the show “The League”. Have you considered writing another book or maybe a script for a show based around a fantasy football league?

TMR: Yes, many times. But between my NBC duties, my parent and husband duties and then the time I spend on Fantasy Life I haven’t had the time. All that said, the answer is definitely yes. I recently had a conversation with my book agent about doing a sequel to “Fantasy Life” (there’s strong interest from publishers, just gotta get off my butt and do it) and I have a few different TV show concepts in various stages of development with production companies in Hollywood, so hope to have some fun announcements at some point in the future. These things always take a lot longer than you think. I promise all of them will be better than “Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles.”

From @josh8welch: Should I switch my league to a 2QB league next season?

From @TonyusMaximus: With the recent TE position in shambles, what are your thoughts on lumping TE into the WR position in fantasy leagues? No TE position in lineup, you can play TE but they use the WR slot. My main league did it like 10 years ago and it makes fantasy managing so much easier.

TMR: To answer both questions, I’m good with with any sort of rules and roster configuration they want as long as it’s fun for them. That’s the whole point. (And Josh, “Superflex,” which is a form of 2QB, is my favorite way to play in season-long leagues. So, yeah, go for it!). That said, I’m personally not a fan of the TE/WR mash-up. Feels like a crazy over correction to a few bad weeks of tight end production and your last sentence hit hard for me. I’m sure it is easier. I’m not looking for easier. I want a challenge. I have a lot of Jake Ferguson this year (on the preseason “Love List,” I was higher on him than most). And that should be rewarded, you know?

From @adam15young: If you could pick one segment from “The Fantasy Show” to bring back as a side segment, what would it be and why? PS: Miss that show.

TMR: Man, do I miss that show too. Doing that show and working with the entire production staff (shout-out to the four that did every single episode with me for five years – Ed Eck, DJ Gallo, Damian Dabrowski and Daniel Dopp) was one of the best experiences of my life. I so wish I could find a way to bring it back. I loved them all. I truly did. I will say my two favorite characters were Strawman and Norby puppet. As for favorite segment, I’d probably go with Waiver Man. My buddy Daniel Dopp as the world’s worst (or best?) superhero, helping all the citizens of Got Him City find players to save their fantasy teams. It was so insanely dumb, but Daniel leaned into it so great, the writing was always really funny and of every segment we ever did, we had to do more takes of that one than any other because it would always make me laugh on the first couple of takes.

From @JaredPedley: Favorite cameo… “End Game” or “The League”?

From @matthewdonahoe9: Did you meet any of the cast of “Avengers”? If so, do they reach out for fantasy advice if they play?

TMR: Okay, so two “Avengers” questions. For cameo, loved, loved, loved being on “The League”, a hilarious show that still holds up. And the creators of that show, Jeff and Jackie Schaffer, are friends of mine to this day. But the answer is “Avengers” and it’s not close. In addition to just the scale of “Avengers: End Game” compared to, really, any other piece of entertainment, it’s also that I’m a CRAZY MASSIVE MCU fan. So to be a part of this thing that I was (and still am) obsessed with for over a decade was something that I can’t imagine will ever be topped.

As for the second question, yes, I’ve met many of them and obviously I was in a scene with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd. Mark and Paul’s parts were done at different times because they involved special effects, but I met both later. I played for a few years in a league with a bunch of the folks in the “Avengers”, the AGBO Superhero League. I know we’ve talked about trying to revive it for next year.

Many of the “Avengers” actors and director Joe Russo are very good fantasy players and don’t need any help, but yes, some of them will text me for help. I always keep that stuff private unless I’m specifically told they are cool with it. So, the one I’ll give you because he told me he was cool with it if I mentioned it on “The Tonight Show” when I did that is Chris Pratt. Many years ago when Pratt first got invited into a fantasy league I was a guest on a podcast where the entire premise was for me to give Chris advice on what to do for his first fantasy league. He’s gotten really good since then (and won leagues, including the AGBO league we competed against each other in. I finished third. Damn you, Eric Ebron.) so he doesn’t really need help anymore, but occasionally we’ll text about a trade or something. And yes, he’s awesome. Just as good a dude as you’d hope and really funny.

From @gmenjay: If @cooterdoodle had to save the world how would she do it?

TMR: So for those unfamiliar, @cooterdoodle is one of our staff writers for FantasyLife.com and is a great Twitter/X follow. Big fan of Coot. Big fan.

So I asked CooterDoodle this question for you Jay and here’s what she said:

CooterDoodle: Every city would be required to plant a tree for each week that Kyle Pitts goes without scoring a touchdown.

And I’d get a law passed that the government would have to allocate $1 to local parks for every Rashid Shaheed air yard.

Oh, and no work after Super Bowl Sunday.

From @zftaylor: Who’s the better stash, [Nick] Chubb or Jonathan Brooks?

TMR: Chubb for me. We just haven’t heard a lot about Brooks other than the Panthers saying they are NOT going to open the practice windows for Jonathan Brooks this week. That’s per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. So, give me Chubb, who we KNOW has had success in the NFL and who HAS returned to practice this week. We think Brooks will be good, but we don’t know how good and we don’t know when. We know Chubb is very good (or at least was) and looks like he’ll be back a lot sooner. Carolina has no reason to rush Brooks, especially with Chuba Hubbard playing well. There’s pressure to win in Cleveland that is much greater than in Carolina.

From @rvlad22: Since your health episode a few years back, is there any big thing you gained clarity on or tried to consciously make an effort to do every year or season? Love the work and show. It even got my wife into fantasy football!

TMR: Well, that’s awesome to hear about your wife and thanks. Got a few questions about my health and I appreciate everyone’s concern. And the answer is yes. Mostly diet related. I drink less diet soda these days, eat a lot less sugar and fried foods. I’ve lost about 10 pounds, which is big because I usually put on 5 to 10 during the season. I also try to not sweat the small stuff as much and when I need time off, I take it (and NBC has been great about accommodating things like that). That said, there’s still a lot more to do. I don’t sleep nearly enough and writing this column is killing me. Every week it’s a whole night affair. I don’t know yet when the end is coming for this, but it’s coming. Sad as I will be when I no longer write it, but there’s just not enough time in the week to write it the way I want.

From @abogovich: When you first told your wife what you did for a living, what was her reaction?

TMR: She thought it meant I worked in IT. Honestly. This was like 17 years ago, so fantasy football wasn’t what it is now and she wasn’t a huge sports fan, so we were dating for a few months before she realized the online/computer stuff I talked about didn’t mean I “worked in IT.” I’m still not sure she 100% knows what I do, ha. Honestly, I’m not 100% sure what I do either.

Thanks for everyone’s great questions. If yours didn’t get answered, I will do this again in the future. Or, if you are in PITTSBURGH this Sunday, you can ask me in person.

YES! We are taking Fantasy Football Pregame on the road! We will be broadcasting the show live from the Applebee’s at 6570 Steubenville Pike – Rt. 60 in Pittsburgh this Sunday morning, October 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year, Philly showed up in a big way, so I’m expecting Pittsburgh to top it. It’s FREE to attend. Yes, they’ll have food and drinks and if you can’t make it, you can still see the madness live on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel. See ya there.

Thanks as always to my producer Damian Dabrowski for his help at various points in this column. Here we go:

Quarterbacks I Love in Week 5

Jordan Love at Los Angeles Rams

There’s lots to love about Love. Last week, in his first game back from a high ankle sprain, the Vikings loved what they saw in the first half. Love was a “Hate” in that first half, throwing two interceptions vs. just one touchdown with 114 yards passing and six yards rushing. A grand total of 4.0 fantasy points in the first half. So you have to love that Jordan came out in the second half and balled out, finishing with an impressive 28.2 fantasy points. After knocking off the rust, he looked all the way back and now, this Sunday, he gets a Rams defense that so far this season has been playing like what a high ankle sprain would look like if you made it play football. The Rams are allowing touchdown passes at the second-highest rate. They are allowing a league-high 9.1 yards per pass attempt. And they have allowed the most touchdowns and the third-most yards on deep passes. Love, meanwhile, has the third-highest deep ball rate this season. Love is a “Love” and QB4 for me in Week 5.

Brock Purdy vs. Arizona

Last season, in two games against Arizona, Brock Purdy threw for 525 total yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions, posted a 78% completion rate and averaged 23.5 PPG. Of course, a Cardinals fan might tell you that things can change. One season is not the same as another season. And that person would be correct. Things have changed. For example, the Cardinals defense is probably actually worse than it was a year ago. They’re allowing more points per game (31st in the league at 26.8 per game), the second-most yards per pass attempt and have the third-highest passer rating against. The 49ers also have the highest implied total in Week 5 for a reason. Purdy is my Week 5 QB5.

Joe Burrow vs. Baltimore

In Joe Burrow’s last three “full” games against the Ravens, he is averaging 39 pass attempts. That’s a smart approach for two reasons. One, Joe Burrow is good at football and putting the ball in his hands is often the way to go. (You’re welcome for that analysis). And two, throwing the ball is definitely the way to go against this Baltimore defense. The Ravens are ranked first in rush defense in the NFL, but 29th in pass defense. Three of the four quarterbacks to face them so far this season have thrown for 275-plus yards. With an Over/Under of 49 points in this game – the second highest on the Week 5 slate – I see a lot of points and, most importantly, fantasy points incoming. Burrow is my QB7.

Others receiving votes: Dallas ranks bottom five in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks this season. Now they face Justin Fields, who has back-to-back games with at least one rushing touchdown, as well as five goal-line rushes over that same stretch. The Cowboys will also likely have to try to track Fields down without the services of the injured Micah Parsons. … Daniel Jones. Geno Smith. Two New York Giants quarterback legends will be on the field in Seattle this Sunday. But I actually like Smith in this game - a game in which Seattle has a top five implied team total. The Giants rank bottom 10 in TD rate and passer rating against, while Smith leads all quarterbacks this season in pass attempts. … Look, I’m not predicting that Trevor Lawrence will actually quarterback the Jaguars to a victory in a football game. Let’s not get crazy. But I do see Lawrence as a top 15 fantasy quarterback this week against a Colts defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and ranks 26th overall in pass defense. By the way, very quietly Jacksonville has a top five implied team total this week.

Quarterbacks I Hate in Week 5

Patrick Mahomes vs. New Orleans

Patrick Mahomes has won back-to-back Super Bowls and is sitting atop the AFC at 4-0. All of that is true. So we have established that Mahomes is great, right? Excellent. Now for some things that are also true. Over Mahomes’ last 15 games, he has finished as a top 10 fantasy QB in a given week just ONCE … and that was in Week 12 last season when he came in at QB8.

In fact, here’s a small but incomplete list of some QBs I selected at random and how many times over the last 15 games (dating back to last year) they finished as a top 10 fantasy QB in a given week:

5 times: Jake Browning

4 times: Joe Flacco

2 times: Aidan O’Connell

2 times: Tyrod Taylor

1 time: Gardner Minshew

1 time: Desmond Ridder

1 time: Tommy DeVito aka Tommy Cutlets

1 time: Patrick Mahomes.

Almost all of those QBs are not even starting NFL QBs at the moment and none of them are viable fantasy options. Except Mahomes. And I get it on an emotional level. He’s the best QB in the NFL. He’s a legend. If every NFL player was thrown back in a free agent pool and the NFL had an actual fantasy draft to distribute all the new free agents, Mahomes would be the No. 1 overall pick. So I get it. BUT… this year he has posted less than 17 fantasy points in every game so far and he ranks 17th in pass attempts per game. And now he has to face a Saints defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks on the season, and one that has surrendered just ONE touchdown pass in four games this season. Oh, and he’ll have to do it without Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice. Mahomes is undeniably great … but his fantasy production of late has NOT been great. Is it possible for intelligent beings to hold both of those things in our brains at once without having our heads explode? I hope so. (If not, apologies for making your brain splatter.) I have Mahomes down at QB14 this week.

Dak Prescott at Pittsburgh

Could Dak Prescott have a solid game against a Steelers defense that just struggled against a nearly quadragenarian Joe Flacco? Sure. That could happen. But fantasy is about what is MOST likely to happen. And it’s most likely that Prescott struggles in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. Remember, since the start of last season, Dak is averaging just 15.7 PPG on the road. The Steelers have the league’s eighth-best pass defense, and they have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs. The Steelers also rank top eight in pressure rate, while teams facing Pittsburgh are averaging the sixth-fewest pass attempts per game. Not a lot to feel positive about there. I have Dak ranked as QB15 this week.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Positional Rankings for Week 5

Running Backs I Love in Week 5

Jordan Mason vs. Arizona

Following a Week 4 game in which he ran for 124 yards and a touchdown on the way to 24.0 fantasy points, Jordan Mason apologized to Kyle Shanahan for missing some runs. So I think that makes it clear: Jordan Mason is really bad at football. So bad, in fact, that he even acknowledges it himself. But fine … if you want to trade Mason to me for my WR7 on account of him being terrible, I guess I’ll take him. Okay, it’s a deal. Accepting trade annnnnnnnd … Mason is my RB3 this week. And why not? He’s really good at football. Mason is RB5 on the season and trails only Derrick Henry in total rushing yards. He has 21-plus touches in every game and is averaging 24.3 per game on the season. This week he faces a Cardinals defense that allows the third-most rushing yards to running backs and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns allowed so far this season (8). Three RBs have already scored 20-plus on Arizona this season. I say Mason makes it four.

Kenneth Walker III vs. New York Giants

After missing two games with an oblique injury, Kenneth Walker III returned last week and put up three touchdowns and 33.6 fantasy points. I hereby would like to declare him healthy. (Please give me five stars on WebMD.) While I’m not expecting three touchdowns again, I’m also not ruling it out. Either way, look for a healthy Walker to have another big game against a Giants team allowing 5.1 YPC to backs so far this season and the third-most rushes of 10-plus yards. Walker, by the way, is averaging 5.7 YPC on the season and 19% of his rushes have gone for 10-plus yards – a top-five rate among backs. Walker has also handled 100% of Seattle’s goal-line rushes in his games so far this season and 80% of red zone rushes. And did you see him lining up at the end of the game? Like a wide receiver? Oh yeah. KW3 also has a career-high target share of 10.3%. I have Walker ranked as my RB6 this week.

Chuba Hubbard at Chicago

Not only does Andy Dalton look like the Heat Miser, he also possesses the Heat Miser’s power to create fire. Since Dalton took over as starting quarterback, Chuba Hubbard is averaging 25.0 PPG with 20-plus touches and 120-plus scrimmage yards in each game. Hubbard is on fire (and not in the typical Carolina Panthers “dumpster fire” way either). Hubbard also now has three consecutive games with a double-digit target share, along with four-plus receptions in each of those. This week he’ll take on a Bears defense that has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to a running back in three of their four games. Give me Hubbard as RB12 this week.

Others receiving votes: Over the past two weeks, Jerome Ford has 81% of Cleveland’s RB touches, along with a double-digit target share in three of four games. There’s every opportunity for him to put up good fantasy numbers this week against a Washington defense allowing a league-high 5.4 YPC to backs. … The year is 2017. The Chiefs are 4-0 behind lead back Kareem Hunt. The year is 2024. The Chiefs are 4-0 behind lead back Kareem Hunt. (Hmmm … does this mean next year the Chiefs replace their starting quarterback with their backup, just like they did after the 2017 season? Get ready for the Carson Wentz Era, Chiefs Nation! Exciting!) Anyway, Kareem Hunt really IS the Chiefs lead back again. Last week he had 67% of KC’s RB touches, a 10.7% target share and two of three red zone touches among Chiefs backs. I like that usage against a Saints defense allowing 5.2 YPC to backs, third-highest in the league. … Roschon Johnson might be becoming a thing in Chicago. Over the past two weeks, Johnson has 19 touches. Yes, D’Andre Swift went nuts last week. But if you’re desperate for a flex with four teams on bye, it’s worth noting last week Johnson saw the team’s only goal-line carry. Now, he will face a Panthers defense that so far this season allows the second-most fantasy points to running backs. … Alexander Mattison has earned more work in Las Vegas. That’s not just me saying that. Head coach Antonio Pierce is saying it, too, and he has some authority on such matters. Mattison is averaging 5.1 YPC this season and has a 47% success rate on his rushes, which are much better numbers than what Zamir White is putting up (3.1 and 24.5%).

Dominate the season with FantasyLife+, which gives you the award-winning tools, rankings and projections to make this fantasy season one for the ages! Use promo code SEASON20 for 20% off at checkout. Click here to get started

Running Backs I Hate in Week 5

James Conner at San Francisco

The Arizona Cardinals are the biggest underdog on the Week 5 slate (+7). That wouldn’t be a huge deal if the Cardinals were using James Conner in the passing game, but … yeah, Conner wouldn’t be here in the ol’ “Hate” section if the Cardinals were using him in the passing game. In fact, Conner has three straight games with a target share below 5% and, for the season, he’s played only 26% of Arizona’s long down-and-distance snaps. San Francisco, by the way, has yet to have a back average 4.0 YPC or better against them this season, so the picture isn’t exactly rosy if the game happens to stay tight. I have Conner down at RB20 this week.

Zack Moss vs. Baltimore

Baltimore has the league’s No. 1 rushing offense, but they’re also the toughest team to rush against. I mean, do you like rushing or not, Ravens? Make up your minds! Anyway, not a single back has rushed for 50-plus yards against the Ravens this season and Baltimore is allowing a league-low 2.7 YPC to running backs. So it’s a bad matchup for Zack Moss. But I’m also concerned about his usage. Week 4 saw him get a season-low 50% of team RB rushes. Chase Brown also got two of the team’s three goal-line rushes last week, after Moss got 100% through the first three games. Moss is outside my top 20 running backs this week.

Rachaad White at Atlanta

Rachaad White led my preseason RB “Hates” and, well … it turned out to truly be a great “Hate”, there’s no debate. White now has three games in a row with 12 or fewer touches. Over that same stretch, he has just four more touches than Bucky Irving and the same number of carries. He also has a target share below 7% in two of the past three weeks. With that kind of decreased usage, I don’t see him breaking out this week against a Falcons defense that ranks top 10 in fewest points allowed to running backs this season.

Pass Catchers I Love in Week 5

DK Metcalf vs. New York Giants

The New York Giants had three picks in the 2019 NFL Draft before the Seahawks took DK Metcalf at No. 64. Three opportunities to draft a 6-foot-4 wide receiver made from chiseled muscle and they passed every time. I mean, if the Giants aren’t going to draft actual giants when they have a chance, what’s the point of them even existing? Anyway, the New York Giants play the giant that got away this week and it’s a great matchup for Metcalf. The Giants allow the second-highest catch rate to perimeter wide receivers. Metcalf is also likely to see coverage from Deonte Banks. Although “coverage” may not be the right term here. Let’s instead go with: Metcalf is likely to receive concierge service to the nearest end zone from Deonte Banks. Banks has already allowed four touchdowns this season. Ooof. It’s a big reason why the Giants are allowing 18.8 PPG to WR1s they’ve faced this year (Justin Jefferson, Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb). I have Metcalf up at WR7 this week.

DJ Moore vs. Carolina

I’m not going to call this a revenge game. For one, DJ Moore already faced the Panthers last season. And two, no one would ever want revenge on the Panthers for sending them away. That’s the kind of action that deserves a thank you card and a gift basket. I like Moore in this game simply because wide receivers seeing six-plus targets versus the Panthers this season are averaging 17.2 PPG. Oh, and Moore has six-plus targets in every game so far. He also has a target share of at least 27% in three of his four games. Add to it that the Panthers are tied for the most touchdowns allowed to perimeter WRs this season with five, and Moore is WR15 for me in Week 5.

Amari Cooper at Washington

Amari Cooper has a target share of 25.8% this season and eight-plus targets in every game. Meanwhile, four of the five WRs to get seven-plus targets when facing Washington this season have scored 16-plus fantasy points, and EVERY WR1 who has faced them (Mike Evans, Malik Nabers, Ja’Marr Chase and Marvin Harrison, Jr.) has scored at least one touchdown. I’m not saying Amari Cooper is definitely scoring a touchdown this week because I definitely can’t say that Deshaun Watson will throw one … but I am saying Cooper has a great matchup and is getting consistent targets. I have him at WR20.

Jake Ferguson at Pittsburgh

Don’t blame Jake Ferguson for 2024 being The Season With No Tight Ends. Despite missing a game, Ferguson is one of just four tight ends so far this season to post multiple games with six or more receptions. And in the two games since returning from his knee injury, Ferguson has a 23.7% target share. That share might even go up on Sunday night considering Brandin Cooks has already been ruled out. Factor in that Pittsburgh is one of just five teams to allow multiple touchdown passes to tight ends this week and Ferguson is set up for a big night. I have him up at TE4.

Others receiving votes: Baltimore has allowed the most yards on deep passes this season and the second-most catches on deep balls. Last season, in his only game against Baltimore, Tee Higgins put up an 8-89-2 line on a 31% target share. This season, Higgins has a team-high 23.5% target share in his two games since returning to action. All good things, Higgins managers. All good things. … Rookie Brian Thomas, Jr. is developing into the silver lining around Jacksonville’s cloud of stink. Last week he got targeted four times on deep balls, a season high, and saw two end zone targets. He also has a target share of at least 20% in three of his four games this season. Now he has a good matchup against a Colts team that allows the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers. … The Jordan Love-Dontayvion Wicks connection continues to grow. Wicks got a team-high 24% target share last week, four end zone targets, and 46% of his targets came on deep passes. Those last two nuggets are especially notable against a Rams defense that has allowed the second-most TDs to wide receivers this season and the third-most yards on deep passes. … On the other sideline, give me some Tutu Atwell this week. Green Bay is allowing 14.6 yards per reception to wide receivers – fourth-highest in the league – while Atwell has 80-plus receiving yards in each of his past two games, along with a 21% target share over that same span. … Jacksonville has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to WRs this season and the seventh-most yards to the slot. Enter Colts slot receiver Josh Downs, fresh off a Week 4 in which he saw a team-high 32% target share. … Luke Musgrave? More like Luke Musbeonyourbench, amiright? Okay, stop booing. But listen: Tucker Kraft had a 76% route participation last week compared to 33% for Musgrave. Kraft also now has three straight games with a target share of at least 15%. I like the matchup against a Rams defense allowing the highest catch rate to tight ends. … Cade Otton? More like Cade Ottabeinyourlineup, amiright? Okay, seriously. Please stop booing me. Fine, maybe it’s not a great nickname. But it is sound fantasy advice. Over the past two weeks, Otton has a 21.5% target share and is averaging 10.5 PPG. This week he faces an Atlanta defense that ranks bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to TEs. And, with Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer both out Thursday night, Otton may see additional targets.

Pass Catchers I Hate in Week 5

Tyreek Hill at New England

In the two games since Tua Tagovailoa went down, Tyreek Hill has just seven receptions for 63 yards on 12 targets. He’s WR63 over that span in PPG (7.6). Not great! Oh, and since Week 1, Hill hasn’t finished a game with more than 40 receiving yards. Also not great! And while Tyler Huntley MAY get the Dolphins offense to improve eventually, only four of his 22 pass attempts last week traveled 10-plus air yards. Until we see something from Hill in this Tua-less offense, it’s hard to expect much. I have him way down at WR25 this week.

Jordan Addison vs. New York Jets

Jordan Addison put up 22.9 fantasy points last week, but it came on just four targets. The lack of targets isn’t an aberration either. Get this: since Week 12 of last season, Addison has not reached a 20% target share in a game once. Even more concerning, in his 10 career games playing alongside a healthy Justin Jefferson, Addison is averaging just 49 receiving yards per game and a 14.8% target share. Addison has also been touchdown dependent, averaging 6.8 PPG in his career in games in which he doesn’t score a touchdown. Now he faces a Jets defense that locks down receivers. Since the start of last season, the Jets have allowed the fewest touchdowns to WRs. Addison is outside my top 35 wide receivers this week.

Jakobi Meyers at Denver

With Davante Adams likely out, Patrick Surtain II will likely shift over to Jakobi Meyers. That’s like getting the worst substitute teacher ever. A sub who is mean and doesn’t let you do anything fun (like catch footballs). Even if Meyers doesn’t get Surtain, the Broncos defense still isn’t an easy go. Denver has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers and ranks top five in yards and touchdowns allowed to wide receivers. The Raiders have the lowest implied total in Week 5 for a reason. And I have Meyers outside my top 30 WRs for multiple reasons.

Kyle Pitts vs. Tampa Bay

Kyle Pitts is averaging a measly 6.1 PPG this season and has under 30 receiving yards in three of his four games. His snap rate has decreased every game, he saw a season-low 67% route participation last week, and he only has a single game with more than four targets. For the season, he’s averaging just 3.8 targets per game. And I could go on. But I guess I should just add one thing: I’m sorry, Arthur Smith. It turns out it wasn’t all your fault.