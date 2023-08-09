Win a Meet and Greet with Matthew Berry on Happy Hour set

The 2023 NFL season is nearly here and that means fantasy football action is on the horizon! Matthew Berry and the entire Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew are back with preseason analysis, rankings, Berry’s “Ride or Die”, Love/Hate and so much more. Now, you can be a part of the action.

Say hello to the Fantasy Football Happy Hour Sweepstakes. From now until September 10, 2023 at 11:59pm ET, you can enter to win a Grand Prize trip to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn., where you can meet Matthew Berry, watch a live taping of Fantasy Football Happy Hour and more! Plus, 10 second-place winners will receive a Matthew Berry signed copy of the 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide.

All you have to do is click the link below to enter:

Click here to enter the Fantasy Football Happy Hour Sweepstakes!

Click here to see the official rules

Details for the Grand Prize Winner:



Meet and greet with Matthew Berry

Trip for 2 to NBC Sports HQ (Round-trip economy class airfare from a major airport near winner’s residence to Stamford, CT)

(Round-trip economy class airfare from a major airport near winner’s residence to Stamford, CT) 2-night hotel stay (Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa)

(Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa) 2 autographed copies of the 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide

of the 2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Watch a taping of Fantasy Football Happy Hour

Dates: The grand prize winner must be able to travel from October 2, 2023 through October 15, 2023 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors).

Winner selection and notification: On or about September 15, 2023, one (1) potential grand prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the entire Sweepstakes Period. On or about September 15, 2023, ten (10) potential secondary winners (a “Secondary Prize Winners”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Secondary Prize Winners and Grand Prize Winner may collectively be referred to herein as “Winner” or “Winners.” Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winners at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of entry.

It’s fantasy football season! Dominate your draft with the 2023 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide. Get regularly updated rankings, profiles, mock drafts and more. Click here and use promo code Berry20 to save 20% at checkout.

Be sure to check out Matthew’s content:

Top 200 Overall Rankings

Updated Positional Rankings

100 Facts you need to know before you draft

Fantasy Football Happy Hour full episodes on YouTube