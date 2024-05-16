Watch Now
Fantasy implications of the NFL's schedule release
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers have a roundtable discussion regarding the potential pros and cons of the upcoming NFL season's schedule that fantasy managers must take note of.
LaPorta, Kelce highlight 2024 tight end rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the Top 10 tight end rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Can Jones be a darkhorse No. 2 WR option?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Rotoworld player headlines, and discuss Zay Jones' projected fit with the Arizona Cardinals.
Lamb, Nacua highlight 2024 wide receiver rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the Top 10 WR rankings ahead of the 2024 NFL season and evaluate the depth of the position for fantasy managers.
Predicting win totals for Jets, Ravens, Lions
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the over/under win totals for the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions following the NFL's schedule release.
‘Brutal’ bye weeks that can impact fantasy seasons
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the team bye weeks that fall at a very inconvenient time for fantasy managers.
Analyzing Chiefs’, 49ers’ strength of schedule
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers examine the schedules for last season's Super Bowl contestants, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Texans’ Mixon in ‘perfect situation’ for fantasy
Happy Hour reviews running backs in the 11-20 range of Berry's rankings, highlighting Joe Mixon, Rachaad White and James Conner as worthy mid-tier options.
OBJ won’t be fantasy viable behind Hill, Waddle
Despite landing in a terrific offense Miami Dolphins offense, Odell Beckham Jr. could struggle for fantasy relevance in 2024 behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Chark shouldn’t impact McConkey’s fantasy outlook
FFHH analyzes the fantasy fallout from DJ Chark landing with the Los Angeles Chargers and Rashaad Penny joining Dave Canales' Carolina Panthers.
Hall, Gibbs among RBs poised for big seasons
FFHH evaluates Matthew Berry's top-10 running backs for 2024, discussing Breece Hall's upside, Bijan Robinson as an "easy" early pick and Jahmyr Gibbs' second-year outlook.
Richardson cracks top five in Berry’s QB rankings
Outside of the usual studs like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Anthony Richardson is one of fantasy’s most intriguing quarterback options thanks to his tantalizing dual-threat profile.