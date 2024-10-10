Cardinals vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Green Bay Packers (3-2) return to Lambeau Field this Sunday to takes on the Arizona Cardinals (2-3). Each side won earned impressive wins on the road last week. The Cardinals knocked off the 49ers in San Francisco 24-23 and the Packers won in LA against the Rams 24-19.

Arizona is led by the dynamic Kyler Murray who leads the NFL averaging 10.7 yards per carry. He’ll step to the line and have to face Xavier McKinney, the league’s leader with 5 interceptions in the first 5 games of the season.

The Packers offense is led by Jordan Love. The maturing signal caller is hoping to see a few more friendly faces in the huddle this week with Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson back on the field at practice and expected to suit up Sunday.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Cardinals @ Packers

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Lambeau Field

City: Green Bay, WI

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Cardinals @ Packers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (+190), Green Bay Packers (-230)

Arizona Cardinals (+190), Green Bay Packers (-230) Spread: Packers -5

Packers -5 Total: 47.5

The Pack opened as a 5-point favorite. The Total has come down significantly. It opened at 50 points which at the time was the 2nd highest point total for the weekend. The Cards are less than good against the run. Sharps may be thinking ground game andball control for the Packers which will limit possessions and points.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home favorite in this spot:

“We’re talking about a defense that allows a lot of rushing yards per game. The Arizona Cardinals, rank 30th in the NFL allowing 36.4 yards per possession. That is a big disadvantage, and they are at a travel disadvantage too. This is their first back-to-back roadie of the season, after squeezing out that monumental win against the Niners. So, this is a great fade spot on the Cardinals. Give me the Packers laying 5½ at home.”

Cardinals @ Packers Betting Trends and Statistics

The Cardinals have covered the spread in each of their last three games as an away underdog.

The Packers have won four of their last five games at home against NFC West teams.

The Cardinals are 3-2 ATS as well as 3-2 to the OVER this season.

The Packers are also 3-2 ATS and 3-2 to the OVER this season.

Cards’ QB Kyler Murray has 247 yards rushing (10.7yds per carry) which is more than Breece Hall, Tony Pollard, D’Andre Swift, and Kenneth Walker III

Packers’ special teams have been a recurring issue for this club. Rookie K Brayden Narveson out of NC State has converted 10 of 14 Field Goal Attempts.

Quarterback matchup for Cardinals @ Packers

Arizona: Kyler Murray: was 19-30 for 195 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT @ San Francisco last Sunday. Also carried the ball 7 times for 83 yards and 1 TD.

Kyler Murray: was 19-30 for 195 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT @ San Francisco last Sunday. Also carried the ball 7 times for 83 yards and 1 TD. Green Bay: Jordan Love – 15-26 for 224 yards along with 2 TDs and 1 INT at the Rams last week in his 2nd start since returning from his knee injury at the end of the Packers’ 1st game of the season.

Cardinals and Packers injury updates

Arizona G Will Hernandez (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will not play Sunday.

Arizona CB Garrett Williams (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Arizona K Matt Prater (knee) will be evaluated as the week unfolds before a decision is made as to his availability Sunday.

Green Bay WR Christian Watson (ankle) did practice Wednesday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday.

Green Bay LCB Jaire Alexander (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Green Bay RDT Devonte Wyatt (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

