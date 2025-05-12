 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will division games predominate in Week 1?

  
Published May 12, 2025 10:04 AM

Officially, the Week 1 schedule is one-for-one in division games (Cowboys at Eagles). Unofficially (for now), it’s two-for-two (Chargers vs. Chiefs in Brazil).

So here’s the question: Will division games predominate in Week 1?

Since 2010, the regular season has ended with a weekend of division games only. It was driven by competitive integrity concerns. Fifteen years later, it’s still not clear how or why that matters.

If teams with playoff berths clinched will be resting starters for the postseason, the Week 18 opponent won’t change that. And if someone is trying to tank, facing a division rival won’t tap into some reservoir of pride that will prevent it.

Going with division rivalries out of the gates would add some spice to the opening slate. A little contempt bred from familiarity.

Last year, three of the Week 1 games involved division rivalries. Maybe there will only be two this year. Regardless, the first two games — Thursday night and Friday night — will involve division rivalries.

If that trend continues for prime-time games, how about the Steelers (and Aaron Rodgers) against the Bengals or the Ravens on Sunday night? Packers-Lions on Monday night?

The only issue with sending division rivalries to prime time early means that the rematch can’t be flexed into a key evening spot later. By rule, the network traditionally affiliated with each conference (CBS for the AFC and Fox for the NFC) is required to televise at least one of the two games in each division rivalry.

Which means that, for now, Eagles-Cowboys definitely will be on Fox, and Chargers-Chiefs definitely will be on CBS.