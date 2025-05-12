Peacock will exclusively stream a Saturday night prime time game in Week 17

A Week 17 Saturday night game will stream exclusively on Peacock this season.

The NFL and NBCUniversal announced that a prime time game on Saturday, December 27 will be available only on Peacock.

The exact matchup will be determined at a later date, as part of the NFL’s flexible scheduling that ensures big games air in prime time late in the season.

This will be the fourth time an NFL game is shown exclusively on Peacock, following last season’s Friday night Week One game in Brazil, the Dolphins-Chiefs wild card game in January of 2024, and the Bills-Chargers game in Week 16 of 2023.

The Peacock game will also air on the NBC stations in the two teams’ cities.