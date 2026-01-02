 Skip navigation
Jared Verse feared getting flagged for taunting during blocked field goal return

  
Published January 2, 2026 09:59 AM

On Monday night against the Falcons, Rams linebacker Jared Verse turned a potential three-score game into a one-score game, by blocking a field goal attempt, recovering the loose ball, and returning it for a touchdown. Along the way to the end zone, Verse flashed two fingers to the Atlanta sideline.

He knew he was risking a penalty for taunting.

“I was scared as [expletive],” Verse told reporters on Thursday. Verse specifically feared the reaction from coach Sean McVay.

“I was like Sean’s going to kill me,” Verse said. “I was like, ‘It’s bad.’ I got to the end zone and was like, ‘They’re not going to review it?’”

Taunting fouls aren’t subject to replay review. Also, taunting fouls committed during a play don’t take the eventual touchdown off the board.

The worst the Rams would have gotten is 15 yards added to the PAT. That didn’t happen.

Even though it was missed by the officials during the game, it surely wasn’t missed by the league. Verse likely will be getting a fine from the NFL. If has hasn’t already.