Bengals sign S Shaquan Loyal, waive CB Micah Abraham

  
Published May 12, 2025 10:14 AM

The Bengals have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Cincinnati announced the club has signed safety Shaquan Loyal.

An undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, Loyal started all 13 games at safety in his senior season and received honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition.

As a corresponding move, Cincinnati waived cornerback Micah Abraham.

A Colts sixth-round pick in 2024, Abraham spent the last 12 games of last season on the Bengals’ practice squad. He did not appear in a game.