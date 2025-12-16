 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes undergoes ACL surgery, will “immediately” begin rehab process

  
Published December 15, 2025 09:45 PM

To no surprise whatsoever, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will aggressively embrace the challenge of getting healthy again.

The Chiefs announced on Monday night that Mahomes “successfully underwent surgery in Dallas this evening with Dr. Dan Cooper to repair the tear in his left ACL.”

Added the Chiefs: “Mahomes will begin his rehab process immediately.”

Indeed he will. And he’ll do everything in his power to get himself ready to go, as quickly as possible. Starting with surgery barely 24 hours after the injury happened.

It’s consistent with the advice Tom Brady gave to Mahomes on the Let’s Go! podcast. Attack the rehab process so that he can return to training mode as soon as possible.