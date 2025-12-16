Monday Night Football: Steelers lead Dolphins 7-3 at halftime

The Steelers had 48 yards, three first downs and three punts on their first three possessions. They had 60 yards, six first downs and a touchdown on their fourth drive.

On a cold night in Pittsburgh, the Steelers lead the Dolphins 7-3 at halftime.

Connor Heyward scored on a 1-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat, which is the Steelers’ version of the tush push. Tight end Darnell Washington pushed Heyward into the end zone on third down for Heyward’s first career rushing touchdown.

It came with only 17 seconds left in the first half.

The touchdown run marked the Steelers’ first third-down conversion of the night after going 0-for-6 to start the game. They are 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions, including one on the touchdown drive.

The Steelers have 116 yards to 113 for the Dolphins but had the ball for 17:48 in a fast-moving first half.

The Dolphins scored their only points on a 54-yard field goal by Riley Patterson with 5:11 left in the second quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception on the team’s other possession that crossed midfield, with Asante Samuel picking a pass intended for Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa is 5-of-8 for 61 yards, with De’Von Achane rushing for 49 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 23 yards.