Steelers open second half with TD, lead Dolphins 14-3

  
Published December 15, 2025 09:56 PM

The Steelers scored at the end of the first half and then scored again at the beginning of the second half. They have a 14-3 lead on the Dolphins.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught his first touchdown pass as a Steeler, with his 19-yard score coming with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter.

The Steelers, who closed the first half with Connor Heyward scoring his first career rushing touchdown with 17 seconds left in the second quarter, took the opening kickoff in the third quarter. They marched 71 yards in only six plays.

Kenneth Gainwell had the big play in the possession with a 38-yard run to the Miami 22 before Minkah Fitzpatrick pushed him out of bounds.

Aaron Rodgers has completed 10 passes in a row and now is 14-of-15 for 124 yards and a touchdown. Gainwell has six catches for 41 yards and five rushes for 44 yards.