Falcons sign first-round pick James Pearce Jr.

The Falcons have gotten their second first-round pick under contract.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is signing his fully guaranteed, four-year contract with Atlanta on Monday.

Pearce’s contract is worth $16.8 million with an $8.8 million signing bonus.

The Falcons traded up to select Pearce at No. 26 overall, surrendering their first-round pick in 2026 to the Rams as part of the deal.

Atlanta previously selected former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall in the first round. Walker signed his rookie contract on May 9.