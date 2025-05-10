Falcons sign first-rounder Jalon Walker

The Falcons have signed first-round pick Jalon Walker, the team announced Friday.

Walker’s received a four-year, $20.56 million deal.

He joins third-round safety Xavier Watts, fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and seventh-round offensive tackle Jack Nelson in getting under contract. First-round defensive end James Pearce Jr., the 26th overall pick, has not signed.

Walker, a linebacker from Georgia, was the 15th overall pick after making 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 2024.

The Falcons also announced they released defensive lineman Junior Aho. Aho signed with the Falcons’ practice squad last October and signed a futures deal in January.