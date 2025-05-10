 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons sign first-rounder Jalon Walker

  
Published May 9, 2025 08:12 PM

The Falcons have signed first-round pick Jalon Walker, the team announced Friday.

Walker’s received a four-year, $20.56 million deal.

He joins third-round safety Xavier Watts, fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and seventh-round offensive tackle Jack Nelson in getting under contract. First-round defensive end James Pearce Jr., the 26th overall pick, has not signed.

Walker, a linebacker from Georgia, was the 15th overall pick after making 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 2024.

The Falcons also announced they released defensive lineman Junior Aho. Aho signed with the Falcons’ practice squad last October and signed a futures deal in January.