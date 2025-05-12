Browns to sign Damontae Kazee

Safety Damontae Kazee is changing addresses in the AFC North.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Browns will sign the veteran free agent. No terms of the deal are included in the report.

Kazee appeared in 38 games and started 14 games for the Steelers over the last three seasons. He had 112 tackles, five interceptions, seven passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries while with Pittsburgh. He also had five tackles in a pair of postseason games.

Kazee was a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Falcons and he spent four seasons in Atlanta before playing one seasons with the Cowboys.