Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 14

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Preview:

The 3-9 Carolina Panthers must pick themselves up after a tough overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend and travel to Philadelphia to take on the 10-2 Eagles. Winners of their last eight games, the Eagles look like the best team in the NFL.

Despite the Panthers 3-9 record, they have seemingly put it all together these past few weeks. It seems things are trending up for them. Bryce Young has looked more composed and their remaining competitive in games. They beat the Saints and the Giants and were in close dogfights against the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

Right now, they are a 12-point underdog against the Eagles. It’s an interesting line, seeing how they have not lost by more than three in any of their last four games and are on a four-game covering streak.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles Live on Sunday:

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Panthers at Eagles - Week 14:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+500), Philadelphia Eagles (-800)

Carolina Panthers (+500), Philadelphia Eagles (-800) Spread: Eagles -12

Eagles -12 Total: 45.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward Saquon Barkley over rushing…

Thomas: “To be clear, I will not bet on this game. I have a lean on Saquon Barkley over rushing yards, but his line will likely be set at 105 or higher. While the Panthers have the worst rush defense in the NFL, as a 12-point favorite, there’s a good chance that this game gets out of hand and Barkley is put on ice late in the game.

Barkley has been a beast on the ground. He averages 125 rush yards per game. He’s playing against a team, giving up 138 yards on the ground per game.

Again, this is just a lean. However, if you’re itching for action, this is my strongest lean.”

Panthers at Eagles Team Stats, Betting Trends:

The Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Eagles have won 6 of their last 8 matchups against NFC teams

The Over is 5-2 in the Panthers’ matchups against NFC teams this season

Quarterback Matchup for Panthers at Eagles:

Panthers: Bryce Young – Young has struggled to make a consistent impact this season. He was benched in favor of Andy Dalton earlier in the season. Since his return, he’s been much better. He threw for at least 250 yards in back-to-back games and a touchdown in each game without throwing an interception.

Bryce Young – Young has struggled to make a consistent impact this season. He was benched in favor of Andy Dalton earlier in the season. Since his return, he’s been much better. He threw for at least 250 yards in back-to-back games and a touchdown in each game without throwing an interception. Eagles: Jalen Hurts – Hurts has led his team to a 10-2 record this season. He’s accounted for 26 total touchdowns and has thrown just five interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Panthers:

WR Jalen Coker (quad) is questionable

S Nick Scott (hamstring) is on the IR

RB Miles Sanders (ankle) is on the IR

TE Ian Thomas (calf) is on the IR

Eagles:

WR Johnny Wilson (hamstring) is questionable

CB Darius Slay Jr. (concussion) is questionable

WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) is questionable

TE Dalls Goedart (knee) is questionable

Britan Covey (neck) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: