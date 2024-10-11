Chargers vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It is a massive game in terms of the AFC West standings and the playoffs in general Sunday in Denver when the Broncos (3-2) host the LA Chargers (2-2). Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers playing the grind it out game he won with at Michigan while Sean Payton has the Broncos battling on defense while their rookie quarterback tries to figure it out on offense. For the record, Bo Nix may be doing just that little by little as Denver has won three straight.

These teams’ defenses are the reason for their success this season. The Chargers are allowing a league-low 12.5 points per game. The Broncos are giving up just 14.6 points per game. Hence, the week’s low Total sitting now at 35.5. That Total may shrink even more seeing as not one Chargers’ game has reached that Total and only two of Denver’s five games have exceeded that number.

Lets dive into the matchup and find one or two sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Chargers @ Broncos

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High

City: Denver, CO

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Chargers @ Broncos

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-148), Denver Broncos (+124)

Los Angeles Chargers (-148), Denver Broncos (+124) Spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Total: 35.5

This line has barely moved in either direction. It opened at Chargers -2 and of late has seen a little money come in on Los Angeles forcing the number up .5 points. The Total opened as the clear lowest on the board…and has dropped another 1.5 points from 37 to 35.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) believes the UNDER is still the play even as it continues to approach Army/Navy territory:

“I’m taking the sketchy UNDER 35.5. These are two teams that are nut UNDER teams. They love to run and play good defense.”

Chargers @ Broncos Betting Trends and Statistics

11 of the Chargers’ last 13 games against AFC teams have gone UNDER the Total.

The Chargers have won 18 of the last 25 games against the Broncos, but Denver has won the last 3.

Denver’s current 3-game winning streak is their longest since 2021.

The Chargers allow a league low 12.5 points per game.

The Chargers’ offense, however, has scored just 10 points in each of their last 2 games.

Quarterback matchup for Chargers @ Broncos

Los Angeles: Justin Herbert – an ankle injury has limited Herbert through the first 4 games of the season. He has yet to throw for over 180 yards. His 578 passing yards for the season is hardly more than Kirk Cousins threw for last week (509 yards).

Justin Herbert – an ankle injury has limited Herbert through the first 4 games of the season. He has yet to throw for over 180 yards. His 578 passing yards for the season is hardly more than Kirk Cousins threw for last week (509 yards). Denver: Bo Nix – the rookie has shown signs of maturing over the course of Denver’s current 3-game winning streak. Most notably he has not thrown an interception the last 3 games. Last week vs. Las Vegas the 1st round pick was 19-27 for 206 yards.

Chargers and Broncos injury update

Chargers’ LB Joey Bosa (hip) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert (ankle) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Chargers’ RT Joe Alt (knee) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Chargers’ CB Ja’Sir Taylor (leg) did not practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Broncos’ WR Josh Reynolds (hand) did not practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Broncos’ DE John Franklin-Myers (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Broncos’ C Luke Wattenberg (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

