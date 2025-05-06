 Skip navigation
Seahawks waive DE T.J. Jackson, LB Jackson Woodard

  
Published May 6, 2025 06:58 PM

The Seahawks made two roster moves after last weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced it waived defensive end T.J. Jackson and linebacker Jackson Woodard on Tuesday.

Both rookies signed with the Seahawks as undrafted free agents last week.

Jackson spent three seasons at Troy before transferring to West Virginia. He totaled 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 11 games in 2024.

Woodard had a three-year college career at Arkansas before spending his last two seasons at UNLV. In his time at UNLV, he totaled 251 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, six sacks and five interceptions.